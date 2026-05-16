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Obliteration pulls away to win the Chick Lang
May 16, 2026 02:22 PM
Steve Asmussen’s trainee runs away from the field down the final stretch to win the Chick Lang Stakes by 3 lengths at Laurel Park.
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