Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Motorsports mourns the death of Kyle LeDuc
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Every McCord throw from Week 11 win vs. MSU
Every Harrison touch in win vs. Michigan State
Highlights: Ohio State trounces Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Motorsports mourns the death of Kyle LeDuc
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Every McCord throw from Week 11 win vs. MSU
Every Harrison touch in win vs. Michigan State
Highlights: Ohio State trounces Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NBA
Date
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans
Naji Marshall
Naji
Marshall
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum out with collapsed lung
There is no timeline for his return, but McCollum had the same injury in 2021 and missed 18 games.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Herbert Jones
NOP
Small Forward
#5
Herb Jones, Naji Marshall questionable for Sunday
Zion Williamson
NOP
Power Forward
#1
Zion Williamson (personal) available Friday
Naji Marshall
NOP
Small Forward
#8
Naji Marshall (knee) doubtful vs. Rockets Friday
Jose Alvarado
NOP
Point Guard
#15
Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall out Wednesday vs. MEM
Herbert Jones
NOP
Small Forward
#5
Pels: Jones questionable to return, Marshall out
Watch Anthony Edwards put on a show with chase-down block, windmill dunk in Wolves win
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Target Hawkins in fantasy after McCollum’s injury
Basketball Pickups: Fantasy managers squawkin’ for Hawkins
Zak Hanshew
,
Zak Hanshew
,
Basketball Pickups: It’s time for Dyson Daniels to shine
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Basketball Pickups: Injury boosts Moritz Wagner’s fantasy value
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Basketball Pickups: Pair of Mavs pour in triples Wednesday
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Close Ad