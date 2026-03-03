2026 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, how to watch, Team USA roster, WBC history

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indiana’s Curt Cignetti cashes in on title run with 8-year extension worth $13.2 million per year
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Jason Anderson opening ceremonies.jpg
Jason Anderson out of SMX for an “indefinite period” of time to address personal and medical matters.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgetown at UConn
UConn remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 heading into postseason

Top Clips

nbc_moto_t24_quadlockquestion_260302.jpg
Should SMX Next use 125 two-stroke engines?
nbc_moto_t24_hotseatdisc_260302.jpg
Who is on the hotter seat: Hammaker or Davies?
nbc_moto_t24_rcnewmindset_260302.jpg
Carmichael talks Jeremy McGrath Holeshot Challenge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indiana’s Curt Cignetti cashes in on title run with 8-year extension worth $13.2 million per year
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 450 Jason Anderson opening ceremonies.jpg
Jason Anderson out of SMX for an “indefinite period” of time to address personal and medical matters.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgetown at UConn
UConn remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 heading into postseason

Top Clips

nbc_moto_t24_quadlockquestion_260302.jpg
Should SMX Next use 125 two-stroke engines?
nbc_moto_t24_hotseatdisc_260302.jpg
Who is on the hotter seat: Hammaker or Davies?
nbc_moto_t24_rcnewmindset_260302.jpg
Carmichael talks Jeremy McGrath Holeshot Challenge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

2026 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, how to watch, Team USA roster, WBC history

  • By
  • D.J. Short,
  • By
  • D.J. Short
  
Published March 2, 2026 07:06 PM

Longing for the intensity of playoff baseball in the month of March? Look no further than the World Baseball Classic, as some of the best players in the world will represent their countries in a 20-team tournament over the next two weeks.

The last World Baseball Classic in 2023 ended in dramatic fashion, as Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to secure the title for Japan. Team USA, once again managed by Mark DeRosa, will attempt to finish the job this time around. They have a good chance to do exactly that with a star-studded roster highlighted by Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Bobby Witt Jr. and Cal Raleigh. Of course, Ohtani and the defending champions will have something to say about that. The Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico, and Puerto Rico are among the other contenders in the field. It’s going to be a blast.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the World Baseball Classic and Team USA.

⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

When does the World Baseball Classic start?

The 2026 edition of the World Baseball Classic gets underway on Wednesday, March 3 and runs through the championship game on Tuesday, March 17.

2026 WBC schedule: Key dates to know

  • March 6-11: Opening Round Pool Play
  • March 13-14: Quarterfinal play (single elimination)
  • March 15-16: Semifinals (single elimination)
  • March 17: Championship Final

How to watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

All games will be broadcast in the United States via FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, and TUBI. The entire tournament can be seen in Japan via Netflix.

2026 World Baseball Classic Pools

Pool A (March 6-11; top two teams advance to quarterfinals)

Location: Hiram Bithorn Stadium (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

  • Canada
  • Colombia
  • Cuba
  • Panama
  • Puerto Rico

Pool B (March 6-11; top two teams advance to quarterfinals)

Location: Daikin Park (Houston, Texas)

  • Brazil
  • Great Britain
  • Italy
  • Mexico
  • United States

Pool C (March 6-11; top two teams advance to quarterfinals)

Location: Tokyo Dome (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Australia
  • Chinese Taipei
  • Czechia
  • Japan
  • Korea

Pool D (March 6-11; top two teams advance to quarterfinals)

Location: loanDepot park (Miami, Florida)

  • Dominican Republic
  • Israel
  • Netherlands
  • Nicaragua
  • Venezuela

Team USA WBC schedule

(All times EST)

  • Friday, March 6 vs. Brazil (8 p.m.)
  • Saturday, March 7 vs. Great Britain (8 p.m.)
  • Monday, March 9 vs. Mexico (8 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, March 10 vs. Italy (9 p.m.)

Japan WBC schedule

(All times EST)

  • Friday, March 6 vs. Chinese Taipei (5 a.m.)
  • Saturday, March 7 vs. South Korea (5 a.m.)
  • Sunday, March 8 vs. Australia (6 a.m)
  • Tuesday, March 10 vs. Czechia (6 a.m)

World Baseball Classic History

The World Baseball Classic has occurred five times dating back to 2006. Japan has been a powerhouse in the tournament, with three championships to their name.

2006: Japan

2009: Japan

2013: Dominican Republic

2017: United States

2023: Japan

World Baseball Classic Team USA Roster

Pitchers
# NAME POSITION
53 David Bednar RHP
31 Matthew Boyd LHP
60 Garrett Cleavinger LHP
35 Clay Holmes RHP
48 Griffin Jax RHP
40 Brad Keller RHP
22 Clayton Kershaw LHP
26 Nolan McLean RHP
19 Mason Miller RHP
30 Paul Skenes RHP
27 Tarik Skubal LHP
55 Gabe Speier LHP
52 Michael Wacha RHP
62 Logan Webb RHP
59 Garrett Whitlock RHP
44 Ryan Yarbrough LHP
Catchers
# NAME POSITION
29 Cal Raleigh C
16 Will Smith C
Infielders
# NAME POSITION
2 Alex Bregman 3B
5 Ernie Clement INF
43 Paul Goldschmidt 1B
24 Bryce Harper 1B
11 Gunnar Henderson SS
13 Brice Turang 2B
7 Bobby Witt Jr. SS
Outfielders
# NAME POSITION
3 Roman Anthony OF
25 Byron Buxton OF
4 Pete Crow-Armstrong OF
99 Aaron Judge OF
Designated Hitter
NAME POSITION
Kyle Schwarber DH

Mentions
DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
MLB