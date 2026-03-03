2026 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, how to watch, Team USA roster, WBC history

Longing for the intensity of playoff baseball in the month of March? Look no further than the World Baseball Classic, as some of the best players in the world will represent their countries in a 20-team tournament over the next two weeks.

The last World Baseball Classic in 2023 ended in dramatic fashion, as Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to secure the title for Japan. Team USA, once again managed by Mark DeRosa, will attempt to finish the job this time around. They have a good chance to do exactly that with a star-studded roster highlighted by Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Bobby Witt Jr. and Cal Raleigh. Of course, Ohtani and the defending champions will have something to say about that. The Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico, and Puerto Rico are among the other contenders in the field. It’s going to be a blast.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the World Baseball Classic and Team USA.

⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

When does the World Baseball Classic start?

The 2026 edition of the World Baseball Classic gets underway on Wednesday, March 3 and runs through the championship game on Tuesday, March 17.

2026 WBC schedule: Key dates to know

March 6-11: Opening Round Pool Play



Opening Round Pool Play March 13-14: Quarterfinal play (single elimination)



Quarterfinal play (single elimination) March 15-16: Semifinals (single elimination)



Semifinals (single elimination) March 17: Championship Final



How to watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

All games will be broadcast in the United States via FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, and TUBI. The entire tournament can be seen in Japan via Netflix.

2026 World Baseball Classic Pools

Pool A (March 6-11; top two teams advance to quarterfinals)

Location: Hiram Bithorn Stadium (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Canada

Colombia

Cuba

Panama

Puerto Rico

Pool B (March 6-11; top two teams advance to quarterfinals)

Location: Daikin Park (Houston, Texas)

Brazil

Great Britain

Italy

Mexico

United States

Pool C (March 6-11; top two teams advance to quarterfinals)

Location: Tokyo Dome (Tokyo, Japan)

Australia

Chinese Taipei

Czechia

Japan

Korea

Pool D (March 6-11; top two teams advance to quarterfinals)

Location: loanDepot park (Miami, Florida)

Dominican Republic

Israel

Netherlands

Nicaragua

Venezuela

Team USA WBC schedule

(All times EST)

Friday, March 6 vs. Brazil (8 p.m.)

Saturday, March 7 vs. Great Britain (8 p.m.)

Monday, March 9 vs. Mexico (8 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Italy (9 p.m.)



Japan WBC schedule

(All times EST)

Friday, March 6 vs. Chinese Taipei (5 a.m.)

Saturday, March 7 vs. South Korea (5 a.m.)

Sunday, March 8 vs. Australia (6 a.m)

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Czechia (6 a.m)

World Baseball Classic History

The World Baseball Classic has occurred five times dating back to 2006. Japan has been a powerhouse in the tournament, with three championships to their name.

2006: Japan

2009: Japan

2013: Dominican Republic

2017: United States

2023: Japan

World Baseball Classic Team USA Roster