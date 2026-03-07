Mannix: Celtics are 'formidable' with Tatum back

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac track.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 9, Indianapolis, 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac sets early pace
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Supercross Round 10
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 9, Indianapolis, 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker leads Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
FRANCE CYCLING PARIS-NICE STAGE SEVEN
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length

Top Clips

nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?
1920x1080_JordanStolz5kR.jpg
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
1920x1080_JordanStolz500mReplacer.jpg
Stolz wins 500m in pursuit of Allround title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac track.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 9, Indianapolis, 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac sets early pace
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Supercross Round 10
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 9, Indianapolis, 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker leads Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
FRANCE CYCLING PARIS-NICE STAGE SEVEN
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length

Top Clips

nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?
1920x1080_JordanStolz5kR.jpg
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
1920x1080_JordanStolz500mReplacer.jpg
Stolz wins 500m in pursuit of Allround title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mannix: Celtics are 'formidable' with Tatum back

March 7, 2026 12:43 PM
Chris Mannix breaks down Jayson Tatum's showing in his return from his Achilles tear and what having him back means for the Celtics' playoff outlook.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_lakerspacers_260307.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Doncic drops 44 on Pacers
nbc_nba_mannixV2_260307.jpg
01:54
Tatum’s return ‘could not have gone much better’
nbc_nba_celticsmavs_260306.jpg
01:59
HLs: Tatum impresses in return as Celtics top Mavs
nbc_roto_jaysontatum_v2_260306.jpg
01:43
Celtics’ Tatum to make season debut Friday night
nbc_enjoy_dk_v2_260306.jpg
04:07
Booker among best bets for NBA Friday
nbc_roto_traeyoung_260306.jpg
01:30
Young makes debut with Wizards after long absence
nbc_enjoy_castle_v2_260306.jpg
04:55
Spurs have ‘everything’ to compete for NBA title
CP3.jpg
08:24
Picking teams in previous eras to be in present
JOKER.jpg
04:05
Naming first options that can lead to NBA title
KD.jpg
08:24
Rockets offense leaves questions behind Durant
nbc_nba_lakersnuggets_260306.jpg
02:01
HLs: LeBron breaks Kareem’s record for career FGs
nbc_nba_spurspistons_260305.jpg
01:54
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons
nbc_roto_jrueholiday_260305.jpg
01:17
Holiday’s eruption puts him back on fantasy radar
nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
04:18
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_roto_jalenjohnson_260305.jpg
01:02
Unpacking Johnson’s impressive season for Hawks
nbc_roto_johncollins_260305.jpg
01:30
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence
nbc_enjoy_green_260305.jpg
05:18
Did Green taint his legacy with off-court projects
nbc_enjoy_kyle_lowry_260305.jpg
10:00
Will Lowry go down as best Raptors player ever?
nbc_enjoy_dwayne_wade_260305.jpg
10:01
Is Wade one of most underrated players of all time
JaylenBrownMPX3-5.jpg
06:33
What makes Brown one of likable players off court
LameloEnjoyMPX3-5.jpg
09:58
LaMelo’s ‘transition’ in his game a factor for CHA
nbc_nba_mannixhornets_260304.jpg
08:02
Mannix: Hornets have foundation to be really good
nbc_nba_holidaycomp_260304.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
nbc_roto_jmccain_260304.jpg
01:27
McCain redeeming value in dynasty leagues
nbc_roto_pbanchero_260304.jpg
01:33
Banchero puts together ‘masterclass’ vs Wizards
nbc_roto_dbooker_260304.jpg
01:49
Booker has time to ‘make things right’ in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
04:27
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_tatum_260304.jpg
05:33
Scenarios at play if Tatum returns for Celtics
nbc_bte_nbarookie_260304.jpg
02:03
Knueppel, Flagg among favorites to win ROTY
nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
02:06
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
07:22
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?
1920x1080_JordanStolz5kR.jpg
07:29
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
1920x1080_JordanStolz500mReplacer.jpg
02:11
Stolz wins 500m in pursuit of Allround title
nbc_golf_apird2V2_260307.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Berger takes five-shot lead at API
oly_sww1500f_katieledeckyV2_260306.jpg
20:46
Ledecky secures 1500m freestyle to extend streak
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_260306.jpg
04:24
Douglass’ final push seals 100m breaststroke win
oly_swm100br_denispetrashov_260306.jpg
04:18
Petrashov outlasts Matheny in 100m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_chrisguiliano_260306.jpg
05:38
Guiliano earns thrilling win in 200m freestyle
oly_sww200f_summermcintosh_260306.jpg
05:30
McIntosh wins 200m freestyle at Pro Swim Series
oly_swm1500f_samuelshort_260306.jpg
19:37
Short cruises to men’s 1500m freestyle victory
nbc_wbb_xavierstjohn_260306.jpg
04:49
HLs: St John’s rallies late to earn win vs. Xavier
oly26_ssm1000_stolz_deboo_260306.jpg
04:24
Stolz steals 2nd 1000m from de Boo at worlds
nbc_wbb_depaulprovdnce_260306.jpg
04:47
HLs: Providence goes on 20-3 run, runs past DePaul
oly26_ssm500_stolzvsdeboo_260306.jpg
03:35
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
nbc_roto_pitcherrvwsleeper_260306.jpg
02:49
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
nbc_roto_pitcherprvw_260306.jpg
02:13
Fantasy baseball 2026 starting pitcher preview
nbc_roto_greene_260306.jpg
02:12
How Greene’s injury changes fantasy draft value
nbc_wbb_butlergeorgetwn_260306.jpg
04:57
HLs: Georgetown defeats Butler in first round
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_260306.jpg
15:04
Does Doncic need to improve his body language?
nbc_dps_ianrapoportinterview_260306.jpg
15:48
Rapoport breaks down top free agency storylines
nbc_smx_insider_260306.jpg
12:49
Previewing SuperMotocross Round 9 in Indianapolis
nbc_roto_ajbrown_260306.jpg
01:35
Report: Chargers ‘keeping tabs’ on Brown
nbc_roto_aiyuk_260306.jpg
01:55
Report: Commanders have interest in Aiyuk
nbc_bte_mensfinalfour_260306.jpg
01:33
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four
nbc_roto_uncduke_260306.jpg
01:29
North Carolina faces ‘absolute grind’ against Duke
nbc_pl_gyokeresjpwintv_260306.jpg
08:02
Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal
para26_xx_tuccitease.jpg
36
Italy is the perfect backdrop for the Paralympics
para26_xx_snooptease.jpg
33
Snoop Dogg welcomes Team USA to the Paralympics
nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
12:18
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
10:56
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?