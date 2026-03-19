SMU coach Andy Enfield denies Mustangs misled NCAA committee about extent of B.J. Edwards’ injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets photo day
When is MLB Opening Day 2026? Matchups, start times, probable starting pitchers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Olympics: Cross-Country Skiing-Womens 10km Freestyle
Jessie Diggins goes into her final cross-country skiing races with ideas for her next chapter
Taylor Walls
Rays’ Taylor Walls to start season on injured list because of oblique problem

Top Clips

mop.jpg
Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player?
nbc_csu_seahawkspick_260319.jpg
Seahawks odds to get RB in 2026 draft are low
nbc_nba_goodbad_260319.jpg
Why it’s hard not to love Barnes’ defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets photo day
When is MLB Opening Day 2026? Matchups, start times, probable starting pitchers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Olympics: Cross-Country Skiing-Womens 10km Freestyle
Jessie Diggins goes into her final cross-country skiing races with ideas for her next chapter
Taylor Walls
Rays’ Taylor Walls to start season on injured list because of oblique problem

Top Clips

mop.jpg
Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player?
nbc_csu_seahawkspick_260319.jpg
Seahawks odds to get RB in 2026 draft are low
nbc_nba_goodbad_260319.jpg
Why it’s hard not to love Barnes’ defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

SMU coach Andy Enfield denies Mustangs misled NCAA committee about extent of B.J. Edwards’ injury

  
Published March 19, 2026 01:32 PM
Who are the most 'tourney made' players?
March 18, 2026 01:12 PM
Who are the most “tourney made” players in the NCAA Tournament? Pierre Andresen and Christian Odjakjian highlight who they believe will have the biggest impact for their programs.

SMU coach Andy Enfield believes star forward B.J. Edwards’ right ankle would have been ready by Friday if the Mustangs had found a way to advance out of the First Four at the NCAA Tournament.

Only SMU didn’t, falling to Miami (Ohio) with the senior guard out of the lineup. The Mustangs had indicated Edwards might have been available for the tournament at large, which the NCAA selection committee indicated played a factor in giving SMU an at-large berth in the 68-team field.

Enfield brushed off the suggestion that the fact Edwards didn’t play could hurt how the selection committee views the Mustangs in the future.

“We deserved to be in the NCAA Tournament if you look at all our metrics and our wins,” Enfield said. “We all thought that B.J. would be back.”

Enfield described Edwards’ injury as “serious.” Edwards hadn’t played since tweaking the ankle against California on Feb. 25. Enfield credited Edwards for making every effort to be available by Wednesday. Instead, Edwards — who averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists — was “a day short” of being cleared by SMU’s medical staff.

“It was heartbreaking when he said, ‘I’m just not quite (there),’” Enfield said. “We thought he’d be right there. But it’s a very heartbreaking thing to have someone that wants to be out there and just can’t do it. It didn’t feel comfortable quite yet.”

The Mustangs (20-14) made the tournament despite an 8-10 mark in the ACC. Their résumé did include wins over conference powers North Carolina and Louisville, though they also lost to struggling Syracuse.

“As far as the committee, what they’re — we deserved to be in the NCAA Tournament, bottom line,” Enfield said. “That’s pretty to the point right there.”