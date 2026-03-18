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Rogers' CB draft rankings: Delane raises the bar

March 18, 2026 04:28 PM
Connor Rogers shares his cornerback rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft, including LSU's Mansoor Delane and the Tennessee pair of Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood.

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