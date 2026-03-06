Mavericks vs. Celtics predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 6

A mere ten months after tearing his Achilles, Jayson Tatum is expected to make his return to the court for the Boston Celtics (41-21) at TD Garden against the Dallas Mavericks (21-41) tonight.

Jaylen Brown and Boston (41-21) have thrived without the All-NBA forward. The Celtics lead the Atlantic Division by a game and a half over the Knicks. No doubt the addition of the six-time All-Star Tatum is a tremendous add to the lineup, but how long will it take the team to adjust to his return? How many minutes will he assume? How will he fit in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation?

Conversely, the Dallas Mavericks arrive in Boston sitting twelfth in the Western Conference and looking to snap a five-game losing streak. A bad team that has been especially bad on the road, the Mavericks did get a dose of good news yesterday with the return of Cooper Flagg. The standout rookie scored 18 points in 26 minutes last night in the Mavs’ 115-114 loss to the Magic in Orlando. Tonight will be a homecoming of sorts for the native of Newport, Maine.

Flagg was outstanding when these teams met earlier this season on February 3 albeit in a 110-100 loss, scoring 36 points and grabbing nine rebounds in 37 minutes. Jaylen Brown scored 33 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to pace the Celtics. Payton Pritchard added 26 off the bench.

The Celtics were blown out in their last game losing 118-89 at home to the surprising and surging Charlotte Hornets. As mentioned earlier, the Mavs were in action last night in Orlando, losing 115-114.

Ultimately, this game is all about the return of Tatum and how the Celtics handle all the emotions in the building and his minutes.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Mavericks at Celtics

Date: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: TD Garden

TD Garden City: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: Mavericks at Celtics

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dallas Mavericks (-1000), Boston Celtics (+650)

Dallas Mavericks (-1000), Boston Celtics (+650) Spread: Celtics -14.5

Celtics -14.5 Total: 224.5 points

This game opened Celtics -15.5 with the Total set at 225.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Mavericks at Celtics

Dallas Mavericks

G Cooper Flagg

SG Max Christie

SF Khris Middleton

PF Daniel Gafford

C PJ Washington

Boston Celtics

PG Derrick White

SG Baylor Scheierman

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Jayson Tatum

C Neemias Queta

Injury Report: Mavericks at Celtics

Dallas Mavericks

Marvin Bagley III (neck) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

(neck) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game Brandon Williams (quad) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (Achilles) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Mavericks at Celtics

The Celtics are 20-10 at home this season

The Mavericks are 7-20 on the road this season

The Celtics are 3-25-1 ATS this season / 15-15 at home

The Mavericks are 27-34 ATS this season / 10-17 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 28 of the Mavericks’ 61 games this season (28-33)

The OVER has cashed in just 22 of Boston’s 62 games this season (22-40)

The Celtics are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 against the Mavericks

In 6 games since the All-Star Break, Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game

is averaging 25.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game Nikola Vucevic has pulled down a total of just 9 rebounds over his last 2 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

