Thunder vs. Knicks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4
Tonight at Madison Square Garden may well be a preview of the NBA Finals when the New York Knicks (40-22) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (48-15).
Each team enters the game riding a three-game winning streak. Since the All-Star break, the Thunder have faced Cleveland, Toronto, Detroit, Denver and now the Knicks. The only loss thus far came at Detroit on February 25. The Knicks head west after the game to play Denver and the Lakers later this week.
The Thunder own the best record in the NBA and lead San Antonio in the Western Conference by three games. The Knicks sit third in the East, 1.5 games behind the Celtics and six behind the Detroit Pistons.
Fatigue and injuries could well play a factor tonight. This is the third game in four nights for each team. Both played last night. The Knicks defeated Toronto for the twelfth consecutive time. New York held the Raptors to just 37 second-half points enroute to a 111-95 win. Jalen Brunson’s night included 26 points and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. OKC won in Chicago, 116-108 win on Tuesday. They played without MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal), and additional key contributors including Isaiah Hartenstein (injury maintenance), and Jalen Williams (hamstring). SGA and the former Knick Hartenstein are expected to dress this evening.
The Thunder have won the last four meetings between these teams and have not lost at Madison Square Garden since 2017.
Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.
Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder at Knicks
- Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- Time: 7PM EST
- Site: Madison Square Garden
- City: New York, NY
- Network/Streaming: ESPN
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!
Game Odds: Thunder at Knicks
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-170), New York Knicks (+142)
- Spread: Thunder -4.5
- Total: 222.5 points
This game opened Thunder -3.5 with the Total set at 222.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder at Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SG Cason Wallace
- SF Luguentz Dort
- PF Chet Holmgren
- C Isaiah Hartenstein
New York Knicks
- PG Jalen Brunson
- SG Josh Hart
- SF Mikal Bridges
- PF OG Anunoby
- C Karl-Anthony Towns
Injury Report: Thunder at Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) is listed as probable for tonight’s game
- Isaiah Hartenstein (injury management) is listed as probable for tonight’s game
- Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game
- Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game
- Branden Carlson (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Thomas Sorber (knee) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game
New York Knicks
- Miles McBride (ankle) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game
- Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder at Knicks
- The Knicks are 23-8 at home this season
- The Thunder are 23-8 on the road this season
- The Knicks are 32-29-1 ATS this season / 20-11 at home
- The Thunder are 31-31-1 ATS this season / 16-14-1 on the road
- The OVER has cashed in 34 of the Thunder’s 59 games this season (34-25)
- The OVER has cashed in 30 of the Knicks’ 63 games this season (30-33)
- The Thunder are 7-3 in their last 10 games ATS against the Knicks and 8-2 on the Moneyline in those 10 games
- Since the All-Star Break (6 games), Chet Holmgren has averaged 12 rebounds per game and pulled down at least 9 in each of the last 5
- In his 7 games since the All-Star Break, Jalen Brunson has averaged 24.1 points and 6.7 assists per game
- Shea Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in 123 consecutive games (Wilt Chamberlain holds the record with 126 consecutive games of 20 or more points)
Rotoworld Best Bet
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Thunder and Knicks’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks +4.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 222.5
Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!
If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
- Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)