Thunder vs. Knicks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4

Tonight at Madison Square Garden may well be a preview of the NBA Finals when the New York Knicks (40-22) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (48-15).

Each team enters the game riding a three-game winning streak. Since the All-Star break, the Thunder have faced Cleveland, Toronto, Detroit, Denver and now the Knicks. The only loss thus far came at Detroit on February 25. The Knicks head west after the game to play Denver and the Lakers later this week.

The Thunder own the best record in the NBA and lead San Antonio in the Western Conference by three games. The Knicks sit third in the East, 1.5 games behind the Celtics and six behind the Detroit Pistons.

Fatigue and injuries could well play a factor tonight. This is the third game in four nights for each team. Both played last night. The Knicks defeated Toronto for the twelfth consecutive time. New York held the Raptors to just 37 second-half points enroute to a 111-95 win. Jalen Brunson’s night included 26 points and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. OKC won in Chicago, 116-108 win on Tuesday. They played without MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal), and additional key contributors including Isaiah Hartenstein (injury maintenance), and Jalen Williams (hamstring). SGA and the former Knick Hartenstein are expected to dress this evening.

The Thunder have won the last four meetings between these teams and have not lost at Madison Square Garden since 2017.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder at Knicks

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: ESPN

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Thunder at Knicks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-170), New York Knicks (+142)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-170), New York Knicks (+142) Spread: Thunder -4.5

Thunder -4.5 Total: 222.5 points

This game opened Thunder -3.5 with the Total set at 222.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder at Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Cason Wallace

SF Luguentz Dort

PF Chet Holmgren

C Isaiah Hartenstein

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Thunder at Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(abdominal) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Isaiah Hartenstein (injury management) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(injury management) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

(abdomen) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game Branden Carlson (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Thomas Sorber (knee) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

New York Knicks

Miles McBride (ankle) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game

(ankle) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

Spurs bounce back in biggest way against 76ers Bob Costas, Mike Fratello, and Doug Collins review the Spurs' 40-point win over the 76ers and share their final thoughts from NBC's Throwback Tuesday.

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder at Knicks

The Knicks are 23-8 at home this season

The Thunder are 23-8 on the road this season

The Knicks are 32-29-1 ATS this season / 20-11 at home

The Thunder are 31-31-1 ATS this season / 16-14-1 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 34 of the Thunder’s 59 games this season (34-25)

The OVER has cashed in 30 of the Knicks’ 63 games this season (30-33)

The Thunder are 7-3 in their last 10 games ATS against the Knicks and 8-2 on the Moneyline in those 10 games

Since the All-Star Break (6 games), Chet Holmgren has averaged 12 rebounds per game and pulled down at least 9 in each of the last 5

has averaged 12 rebounds per game and pulled down at least 9 in each of the last 5 In his 7 games since the All-Star Break, Jalen Brunson has averaged 24.1 points and 6.7 assists per game

has averaged 24.1 points and 6.7 assists per game Shea Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in 123 consecutive games (Wilt Chamberlain holds the record with 126 consecutive games of 20 or more points)

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Thunder and Knicks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks +4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks +4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 222.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

