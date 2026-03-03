Suns at Kings predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 3

The Suns (34-26) and Kings (14-48) link up for a West Coast showdown on Peacock starting at 11 PM Eastern. Phoenix is 3-0 against Sacramento with wins by 4, 12, and 27 points. This is the final meeting of the season.

Phoenix is 2-3 since the All-Star break and sitting gin seventh-place for the play-in field. The Suns are 2.0 games back of the sixth seed in the playoffs and 3.0 games ahead of the Warriors who are in eighth place. Sacramento owns the worst record in the NBA and is fighting for the first pick in the upcoming draft.

Sacramento has gone 2-4 since the All-Star break and is 2-18 over the last 20 games spanning back to January 18th. This is the start of a five-game home stand for the Kings. Their two wins in the past 20 have come against the Grizzlies and Mavericks on the road. Both teams are out of the playoff race and will be drafting in the lottery like the Kings.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Suns at Kings

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 11 PM EST

11 PM EST Site: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center City: Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA Network/Streaming: Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Suns at Kings

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Phoenix Suns (-470), Sacramento Kings (+360)

Phoenix Suns (-470), Sacramento Kings (+360) Spread: Phoenix -10.5 (-110)

Phoenix -10.5 (-110) Total: 223.5 points

This game opened Suns -10.5 with the Total set at 223.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Suns at Kings

Phoenix Suns

PG Collin Gillespie

SG Jalen Green

SF Grayson Allen

PF Royce O’Neale

C Mark Williams

Sacramento Kings

PG Russell Westbrook

SG DeMar DeRozan

SF Nique Clifford

PF Precious Achiuwa

C Maxime Raynaud

Injury Report: Suns at Kings

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker (hip) is OUT for tonight’s game

(hip) is OUT for tonight’s game Dillon Brooks (hand) is OUT for tonight’s game

(hand) is OUT for tonight’s game Jordan Goodwin (calf) is OUT for tonight’s game

Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray (ankle) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Dylan Caldwell (ankle) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Suns at Kings

Phoenix is 36-24 ATS, ranking 2nd-best

Phoenix is 17-11 ATS as the road team, ranking 5th-best

Phoenix is 36-24 to the Under, ranking 3rd-best

Phoenix is 14-14 to the Under as the road team

Sacramento is 24-38 ATS, ranking worst

Sacramento is 12-17 ATS at home, ranking 4th-worst

Sacramento is 31-31 to the Under

Sacramento is 15-14 to the Over as the home team



Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Suns and Kings’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Suns’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Suns’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Suns -10.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Suns -10.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 223.5



Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: