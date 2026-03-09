Knicks at Clippers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 9

The New York Knicks (41-24) are on the second night of a back-to-back as they stay in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers (31-32). This is the second and final matchup of the season between the Clippers and Knicks. New York won the first meeting, 123-111.

New York lost to the Lakers on Sunday (110-97) as they fall to 1-2 over the last three games. The Knicks are 6-4 since the All-Star break and 4-2 in road games during that span. New York is 6-5 on the ML and ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Los Angeles is starting a five-game home stand with the Knicks as they finish up a 4-1 record over the last five games. With a win, the Clippers will be .500, which they haven’t been all season. With a rest advantage, the Clippers have lost 10 out of 15 games this season, so being more rested than their opponent hasn’t led to wins.

The Clippers are ninth in the Western Conference and 1.0 game back from the Warriors and 1.0 ahead of the Trail Blazers. The Knicks are third and 1.5 games ahead of the Cavaliers and 2.5 behind the Celtics for the second spot.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Odds: Knicks at Clippers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Knicks (-142), Los Angeles Clippers (+120)

New York Knicks (-142), Los Angeles Clippers (+120) Spread: New York -2.5

New York -2.5 Total: 220.5 points

This game opened Knicks -3.5 with the Total set at 221.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Knicks at Clippers

New York Knicks

G Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Annoy

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Los Angeles Clippers

PG Darius Garland

SG Kris Dunn

SF Kawhi Leonard

PF Derrick Jones

C Brook Lopez

Injury Report: Knicks at Clippers

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Miles McBride (core muscle) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins (neck) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(neck) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Bradley Beal (hip) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(hip) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Yanic Konan Niederhauser (lisfranc) is OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Knicks at Clippers

New York is 36-30 ATS and 6-5 ATS with no rest

New York is 13-19 ATS, ranking sixth-worst

New York is 8-13 ATS as a road favorite, ninth-worst

New York is 35-31 to the Under and 18-14 to the Under as the road team

New York is 11-10 to the Under as a road favorite

Los Angeles is 34-29 ATS

Los Angeles is 15-14 ATS as the home team

Los Angeles is 6-3 ATS as a home underdog

Los Angeles is 32-31 to the Over

Los Angeles is 15-14 to the Over as a home team and 5-4 to the Under as a home underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 220.5

