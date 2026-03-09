Nuggets vs Thunder predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder (50-15) and Denver Nuggets (39-25) meet for the third time this season. The Thunder are 2-0 against the Nuggets, and this matchup is set at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City is on a five-game winning streak and took eight of the past nine contests. During this winning streak, the Thunder beat the Nuggets in OT, 127-121. It was one of the more dramatic games of February. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the mix, the Thunder are 4-0 with wins of 6, 13, 3, and 7 points.

Denver is 4-5 since the All-Star break and dropping in odds to win the Championship and Western Conference. The Nuggets are 7-9 since Nikola Jokic returned from injury. Jokic has triple-doubled in seven out of the 16 games this season and remains second in terms of MVP odds behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Nuggets at Thunder

Game Odds: Nuggets at Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-270), Denver Nuggets (+220)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-270), Denver Nuggets (+220) Spread: Oklahoma City -6.5

Oklahoma City -6.5 Total: 232.5 points

This game opened Thunder -7.5 with the Total set at 234.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Nuggets at Thunder

Denver Nuggets

G Jamal Murray (questionable)

SG Christian Braun

SF Cam Johnson

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Isaiah Joe

SF Cason Wallace

PF Lu Dort

C Chet Holmgren (questionable)

Injury Report: Nuggets at Thunder

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray (ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Peyton Watson (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams (hamstring) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Chet Holmgren (illness) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) is OUT for tonight’s game Alex Caruso (hip) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Nuggets at Thunder

Denver is 35-29 ATS and 21-13 ATS as the road team, ranking fifth-best

Denver is 9-2 ATS as a road underdog, ranking third-best

Denver is 40-29 to the Over, ranking first

Denver is 24-10 to the Over as the road team, ranking first

Denver is 6-5 to the Over as a road underdog

Oklahoma City is 31-34 ATS

Oklahoman City is 15-17 ATS at home and 14-17 ATS as a home favorite

Oklahoma City is 33-32 to the Over

Oklahoma City is 17-15 to the Under at home

Oklahoma City is 17-14 to the Under as a home favorite

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder’s Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder’s Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -6.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -6.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 232.5

