Thunder vs. Spurs – NBA WCF – Game 6 – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 28

For the first time this postseason, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are facing elimination tonight when they take the court at Frost Bank Center against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

SGA and the Thunder enter Game 6 with a 3–2 series lead following a 127–114 victory in Game 5. It was a game in which they trailed early but were in control for the majority of despite missing two primary contributors, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell. Jared McCain was inserted into the starting lineup, and he delivered, scoring 20 points. Alex Caruso was 4-8 from deep and scored 22 off the bench as his outstanding postseason play continued. The Swiss Army Knife for the Thunder, Caruso has seen his scoring jump to 17 points per game on 58.1% from three.

As much as Game 5 was about the Thunder’s ability to overcome the absence of two of their stars, it was also about how they defended, limiting Wembanyama to 20 points on 4-of-15 shooting and forcing the Spurs into 29 missed threes.

Game 6 will be about how the Spurs handle being on the brink of annihilation. Ultimately, they need to shoot the ball better. With De’Aaron Fox limited due to the high ankle sprain, the offense desperately needs to run through Wembanyama. He must establish himself in the paint. When he has done that in this series, the Spurs have thrived as he has not only gotten quality looks himself but also found wide open shooters on the perimeter and cutters to the basket. If the Spurs can knock down those shots, a Game 7 is a realistic possibility.

But the Thunder have been down this road and handled this kind of pressure. Getting a few extra days to recover before a date with the Knicks has to be appetizing for OKC.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Game 6 Live: Thunder vs. Spurs

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

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Game 6 Odds: Thunder vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (+130), San Antonio Spurs (-155)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+130), San Antonio Spurs (-155) Spread: Spurs -3.5

Spurs -3.5 Total: 219.5 points

This game opened Spurs -2.5 with the Game Total set at 218.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for Game 6: Thunder vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Jared McCain

C Isaiah Hartenstein

SF Luguentz Dort

PF Chet Holmgren

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Devin Vassell

SG Stephon Castle

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report: Thunder vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Ajay Mitchel (calf) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(calf) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Jalen Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder vs. Spurs

The Thunder are 35-11 on the road this season

The Spurs are 37-11 at home this season

The Spurs are 55-42-2 ATS this season

OKC is 47-47-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 54 of the Thunder’s 95 games this season (54-41)

The OVER has cashed in 46 of the Spurs’ 99 games this season (46-53)

Alex Caruso is 18-31 (58.1%) from beyond the arc in this series

is 18-31 (58.1%) from beyond the arc in this series Jared McCain has scored at least 12 points in 3 of the 5 games of this series

has scored at least 12 points in 3 of the 5 games of this series Isaiah Hartenstein had 15 rebounds, 12 points, and 4 assists in Game 5

had 15 rebounds, 12 points, and 4 assists in Game 5 He may have had turnover issues at points throughout this series, but Stephon Castle is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field

is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field De’Aaron Fox had 8 assists in Game 5 while turning the ball over 1 time

Are Knicks better suited facing OKC in NBA Finals? Andrew “Combo” Salop shares his reasoning for why he believes the New York Knicks are better suited facing the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals before discussing Chet Holmgren’s future.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Thunder and Spurs’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder +3.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder +3.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 219.5

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