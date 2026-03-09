SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Indianapolis: Cole Davies scores first win

Cole Davies swept the main events of the Indianapolis Supercross Triple Crown at Lucas Oil Stadium to score his first 250 divisional race.

The first two victories came with two-second margins over the competition, but as Seth Hammaker dialed his Kawasaki in, he trimmed the advantage in the final race to 0.86 seconds. Whether Davies might have been riding only as fast as needed, and if he could have dominated, will have to wait for another week to decide.

For now, Davies will be content with acquiring the red plate in the 250 East divisional series by one point over Hammaker.

Jo Shimoda also swept the podium in the three features, with second-place finishes in the first two mains and third in the final race. The question of his health has been put to rest, although the defending SuperMotocross 250 World Champion probably still has something left in the tank. Shimoda finished second overall.

Third-place Hammaker felt like he let the Indy Triple Crown get away from him. Modest starts in the first two features left him disappointed, but his biggest setback came from a crash in Race 2. He finished ninth in that main, which offset his third-place finish in the first race and runner-up result in the finale.

Daxton Bennick showed that his success in the first two rounds was not a fluke. He finished fourth in the first two features before losing some pace in the third main to finish seventh. He was scored fourth overall.

Pierce Brown entered the Indy Supercross as the championship leader, but that honor was in jeopardy on Lap 1 of the first race when he crashed early. He fell to 22nd, and it took a while for him to crack the top 10, which he finally did on Lap 13. Brown finished the first feature in 10th. Results of third in Race 2 and fourth in Race 3 were more indicative of his strength. He finished fifth overall and dropped to third in the standings by two points behind Davies.

Leum Oehlhof made his series debut in Indianapolis and qualified directly into the evening program with a solid run in time trials. He finished 16th in the first two races, 14th in the final race, and was scored 15th overall.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana:

Results

Overall Results

Race 1

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

Race 2

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

Race 3

Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart

250 East SuperMotocross Points

250 West SuperMotocross Points

250 Combined SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 9 in Indianapolis:

1. Cole Davies, Yamaha [1-1-1] 3

2. Jo Shimoda, Honda [2-2-3] 7

3. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [3-9-2] 14

4. Daxton Bennick, Husqvarna [4-4-7] 15 *

5. Pierce Brown, Yamaha [10-3-4] 17

6. Devin Simonson, Yamaha [7-6-6] 19

7. Coty Schock, Yamaha [6-5-9] 20

8. Jalek Swoll, Triumph [9-7-5] 21 **

9. Cullin Park, Honda [8-8-10] 26

10. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [5-11-11] 27

11. Derek Kelley, Kawasaki [14-10-8] 32

12. Kyle Peters, Yamaha [12-12-16] 40

13. Izaih Clark, Honda [13-17-13] 43

14. Luke Neese, Honda [15-13-17] 45

15. Leum Oehlhof, Kawasaki [16-16-14] 46

16. Luke Clout, Kawasaki [19-15-15] 49

17. Caden Dudney, Yamaha [20-19-12] 51

18. Marshal Weltin, Kawasaki [21-14-20] 55

19. Gavin Towers, Honda [11-22-22] 55

20. Evan Ferry, Honda [18-20-18] 56

21. CJ Benard, Yamaha [22-18-19] 59

22. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [17-21-21] 59

* Holeshot, Race 1

** Holeshot, Race 2 and 3

