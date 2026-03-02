SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Daytona: Eli Tomac closes to within a point of Hunter Lawrence

Eli Tomac scored his eighth Supercross victory at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and remains the only rider in 2026 with multiple wins. Tomac won the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, Round 2 in San Diego, and Round 6 in Seattle. The only time he’s finished worse than fourth this season was in Glendale, when a Turn 1 crash mired him deep in the field before finishing 12th.

As a result of that accident, he lost 12 points to Hunter Lawrence in the round and now trails him by one in the championship. Tomac also had one disastrous round in the Houston Triple Crown, which contributed to a fourth-place overall finish, so next week’s race in Indianapolis (the second Triple Crown race of 2026) could prove to be pivotal.

Tomac completed Lap 1 at Daytona in fourth, improved to third by the end of Lap 2, and passed both Lawrence and Ken Roczen on Lap 7 to take the lead. Lawrence challenged Tomac in the closing laps, but came up 1.3 seconds short.

Lawrence was the fastest rider in the final five minutes of the feature. Whether that was because Tomac decided to moderate his pace or because Lawrence found a better pace does not matter: Lawrence scored a moral victory by challenging Tomac on a track on which he dominates.

Roczen took the lead from the holeshot winner, Lawrence, on Lap 1 and held it for the first five laps. He lost the tow of the leaders in the middle stage of the race and finished more than 10 seconds behind Lawrence, but he kept himself in contention for the championship with his fifth podium of 2026.

Cooper Webb also kept his hat in the championship ring with a fourth-place finish at Daytona. This is his sixth consecutive top-five, which includes the overall victory in the Houston Triple Crown race, but as with Roczen, he is slowly losing contact with the leaders. Webb and Roczen are tied with 151 points, which is 20 behind Lawrence. Supercross awards 23 points for a win, and they do not want to slip beneath that mark.

Joey Savatgy recorded another strong run with his second top-five of the season. In eight rounds, he has finished eighth or better six times, which has elevated him to seventh in the standings.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Supercross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 8 in Daytona:

1. Eli Tomac, KTM

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda *

3. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

4. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

5. Joey Savatgy, Honda

6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

7. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki

8. Shane McElrath, Honda

9. Justin Hill, KTM

10. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

11. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

12. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

13. Christian Craig, Honda

14. Vince Friese, Kawasaki

15. Grant Harlan, KTM

16. Cole Thompson, Yamaha

17. Jordon Smith, Triumph

18. Freddie Noren, Yamaha

19. Tristan Lane, Yamaha

20. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

21. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna

22. Dylan Ferrandis, Ducati

* Holeshot

