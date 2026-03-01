Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence win 450 Daytona Supercross heats

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: Last week Hunter Lawrence won his first Supercross race last week in Arlington, Texas, with Eli Tomac finishing second. They carried that battle into Daytona International Speedway for Round 8 of the SuperMotocross World Championship with both riders winning their heat.

Heat 1

Heat 1 was packed with Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Cooper Webb.

Tomac got the best start and led Webb on the opening lap.

Aaron Plessinger slipped past Roczen for third on Lap 2.

On the next lap, Plessinger high-sided and went down. Roczen was back in third.

Returning from injury last week, Jordon Smith slotted into fourth on Lap 3 with Shane McElrath in fifth.

Plessinger fell to sixth.

As time ran off the clock, Tomac had a huge lead of more than six seconds over Webb.

Tomac prevailed by five seconds as he quests for his eighth Daytona win.

Webb and Roczen took second and third respectively.

Plessinger recovered to finish fourth with McElrath rounding out the top five.

Smith (sixth), Dylan Ferrandis (seventh), Cole Thompson (eighth), and Freddie Noren (ninth) also advanced directly into the feature.

Heat 1 Results

Heat 2

Hunter Lawrence and Malcolm Stewart battled for the early lead.

Joey Savatgy slotted into third.

Stewart rode beside Lawrence for the entire first lap, but Lawrence finally established a lead.

Christian Craig was fourth with four minutes on the clock. Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the top five.

One lap later, Marchbanks nabbed fourth.

Savatgy was up to second on Lap 3.

Justin Cooper got a poor start, but he passed Craig on Lap 4 for fifth.

Lawrence and Savatgy remained first and second.

Cooper amazingly climbed to third after his bad start.

Fourth-place Stewart and Marchbanks rounded out the top five.

Craig (sixth), Colt Nichols (seventh), Tristan Lane (eighth), and Vince Friese (ninth) also advanced directly to the feature.

Heat 2 Results

Last Chance Qualifier

