2026 SuperMotocross Round 8 450 Main Event Live Updates: Ken Roczen gets the holeshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac won their heats and continued their battle into the Main Event.

In Race Notes

Ken Roczen got the early lead from Hunter Lawrence as Eli Tomac was slow to launch in fifth.

Tomac wasn’t discouraged by his slow start. He moved into third on Lap 2.

Cooper Webb was fourth with Malcolm Stewart rounding out the top five.

Tomac closed in on Lawrence on Lap 3 as Roczen stretches his lead to nearly three seconds.

Justin Cooper crashed on Lap 3. Dylan Ferrandis retired after putting in such a strong preliminary.

Tomac moved into second on Lap 5. He was 1.2 seconds behind Roczen.

It took only one more lap for Tomac to take the lead from Roczen.

On Lap 7, Tomac had a 1.7 second lead on Roczen, but more importantly, the points leader, Lawrence was 3.1 seconds behind.

Joey Savatgy moved into fifth on that same lap.

Aaron Plessinger was just outside the top five in sixth as Marchbanks faded to seventh.

