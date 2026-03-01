 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Philon’s late jumper leads No. 17 Alabama over No. 22 Tennessee 71-69
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Seth Hammaker 02.jpg
Seth Hammaker overcomes qualification accident to win Daytona Supercross 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at West Virginia
Huff, Lorient lead West Virginia past No. 19 BYU, 79-71

Top Clips

nbc_hoc_pennvnotd_260228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame knocks off No. 5 Penn State in OT
nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Philon’s late jumper leads No. 17 Alabama over No. 22 Tennessee 71-69
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Seth Hammaker 02.jpg
Seth Hammaker overcomes qualification accident to win Daytona Supercross 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at West Virginia
Huff, Lorient lead West Virginia past No. 19 BYU, 79-71

Top Clips

nbc_hoc_pennvnotd_260228.jpg
HLs: Notre Dame knocks off No. 5 Penn State in OT
nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2026 SuperMotocross Round 8 450 Main Event Live Updates: Ken Roczen gets the holeshot

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 28, 2026 09:33 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac won their heats and continued their battle into the Main Event.

In Race Notes

Ken Roczen got the early lead from Hunter Lawrence as Eli Tomac was slow to launch in fifth.

Tomac wasn’t discouraged by his slow start. He moved into third on Lap 2.

Cooper Webb was fourth with Malcolm Stewart rounding out the top five.

Tomac closed in on Lawrence on Lap 3 as Roczen stretches his lead to nearly three seconds.

Justin Cooper crashed on Lap 3. Dylan Ferrandis retired after putting in such a strong preliminary.

Tomac moved into second on Lap 5. He was 1.2 seconds behind Roczen.

It took only one more lap for Tomac to take the lead from Roczen.

On Lap 7, Tomac had a 1.7 second lead on Roczen, but more importantly, the points leader, Lawrence was 3.1 seconds behind.

Joey Savatgy moved into fifth on that same lap.

Aaron Plessinger was just outside the top five in sixth as Marchbanks faded to seventh.