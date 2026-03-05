Lakers vs. Nuggets predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 5

The Los Angeles Lakers (37-24) travel to Ball Arena for a game against the Denver Nuggets (38-24) tonight. Luka Doncic and the Lakers take the court on a three-game winning streak while Nikola Jokic has the Nuggets treading water but maintaining a Top 4 seed in the West despite injuries to key rotation pieces including Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson. That 4-seed will be put on the line tonight as the Lakers sit just a half game behind Denver.

The individual battle between superstars Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić remains the headline attraction. Dončić, the league’s leading scorer at 32.4 points per game, has been the catalyst for the Lakers’ recent surge, which includes dominant wins over the Warriors and Kings. Meanwhile, Jokić continues his MVP-caliber campaign, averaging a triple-double (28.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists).

These teams met earlier this season on January 20 with the Lakers winning at home, 115-107. Luka Doncic had a triple-double and LeBron James chipped in with 19 points. Nikola Jokic missed the game due to injury. A win tonight clinches the season series for the Los Angeles.

This matchup is widely considered a “prove-it” game for the Lakers, who have struggled against the elite teams in the West. A win tonight would not only mark a four-game streak but also give the Lakers the No. 4 seed and the potential tiebreaker advantage in the conference standings if one is needed.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Lakers at Nuggets

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game Odds: Lakers at Nuggets

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (+164), Denver Nuggets (-198)

Los Angeles Lakers (+164), Denver Nuggets (-198) Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets -4.5 Total: 240.5 points

This game opened Nuggets -4.5 with the Total set at 238.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Lakers at Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Luka Doncic

SG Marcus Smart

SF Austin Reaves

PF LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton

Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Julian Strawther

PF Jonas Valanciunas

C Nikola Jokic

Injury Report: Lakers at Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers

Maxi Kleber (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Peyton Watson (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Spencer Jones (shoulder) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(shoulder) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Cam Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Lakers at Nuggets

The Nuggets are 16-12 at home this season

The Lakers are 19-12 on the road this season

The Nuggets are 34-28 ATS this season / 13-15 at home

The Lakers are 32-28-1 ATS this season / 17-14 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 32 of the Lakers’ 61 games this season (32-29)

The OVER has cashed in 39 of the Nuggets’ 62 games this season (39-23)

Since the All-Star Break (7 games), Jamal Murray is averaging 25.2 points per game and that is including a game against the Celtics on February 25 when he scored just 2 points

is averaging 25.2 points per game and that is including a game against the Celtics on February 25 when he scored just 2 points Austin Reaves has scored 18 or fewer points in 6 straight and 9 of the Lakers’ last 10 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Lakers and Nuggets’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Lakers +5.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Lakers +5.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 240.5

