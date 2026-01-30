 Skip navigation
How to watch the Holy Bull Stakes 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info and more

  
Published January 30, 2026 08:00 AM

The Road to the 2026 Kentucky Derby resumes this Saturday, January 31st with prep races offering qualifying points for “The Run for the Roses”, set to take place on May 2.

Saturday’s coverage, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock, will feature live races, headlined by the 2026 Holy Bull Stakes (G3). The race will award Kentucky Derby points on a 20-10-6-4-2 scale.

Headlining the race will be Incredibolt, who comes in as the only horse with Kentucky Derby points after tallying 10 in his Street Sense Stakes win. He is trained by Riley Mott, son of hall of fame trainer Bill Mott. Also in the field is Cannoneer, a hyped $1.75 million yearling purchase. The Brad Cox trainee will look to get his anticipated Road to the Kentucky Derby off to a winning start. Click here to see entries for the 2026 Holy Bull Stakes.

See below for everything you need to know about the Holy Bull Stakes including additional information on how to live stream the event.

How to watch the 2026 1/ST Racing Tour:

  • When: Saturday, January 31
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Where is the 2026 Holy Bull Stakes?

The 2025 Holy Bull Stakes (G3) will take place in Hallandale Beach, Florida at Gulfstream Park.

Who won the 2025 Holy Bull Stakes?

Burnham Square posted the victory in last year’s Holy Bull Stakes, completing the 1 1/16-mile distance.
Burnham Square takes Holy Bull Stakes
Burnham Square gains ground late to blaze forward, winning the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

