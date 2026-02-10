Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Gui Santos seizing opportunity

The NBA’s Trade Deadline came and went with much fanfare, affecting several players who are now adjusting to new roles. This week also marks the final week before NBA All-Star Weekend. Let’s take a look at where things stand during this unique time of the season.

📈 STOCK UP

Nique Clifford — SG/SF, Kings

It feels as though a shift is upon us in Sacramento. The veterans have seen their minutes slowly pulled back in favor of more minutes for the young guys in town. Specifically, Clifford has now stepped into a starting role and logged over 30 minutes in each of the Kings’ last three games. The results: 18.7 points, 2.7 three-pointers, 4.0 assists and 2.7 stocks per game, with a career-best 30-point performance against the Cavaliers just days ago. With the Kings having now suffered a franchise-worst 13 straight losses and the Play-In Tournament likely an afterthought, why wouldn’t the organization continue to see what the young guys have? It feels like Clifford should have a nice final two months of the season to showcase himself.

Dylan Cardwell — PF/C, Kings

How about another Sacramento King? Cardwell’s stock is trending up for all the same reasons Clifford’s is in the section above — opportunity, production, and team direction. The first-year pro out of Auburn, who recently had his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA deal, has pulled down at least 11 boards in four straight games, two of which include double-digit scoring efforts to amass double-doubles. The path for continued growth is clear, so long as Domantas Sabonis (back) remains sidelined. Either way, he’s been in a good spot these past couple of weeks, and more could be in store the rest of the season.

Gui Santos — SF/PF, Warriors

If we’re limiting our discussion to available fantasy basketball players, Gui Santos has to be one of the more slept-on options. His game-winner against the Grizzlies on Monday is the cherry on top of what’s quietly been a very strong past two weeks for him. Since January 26, he’s finished each game in double figures as a scorer, has made multiple three-pointers in a game four times, and has repeatedly shown his versatility as both a rebounder and passer. Over the last seven games, Santos has averaged 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, while also adding 1.0 blocks and 1.3 steals. It’s hard to say if we’re currently witnessing the ceiling or if it can kick up another level. Nevertheless, he’s easily playing his best basketball of the season and is capitalizing on more opportunities with guys out of the lineup.

GUI SANTOS WINS IT😤 pic.twitter.com/3EIgUplzKI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 10, 2026

📉 STOCK DOWN

Wendell Carter Jr. — C, Magic

November, December, and January were similar months for Carter Jr., averaging around 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, even with his efficiency dipping with each passing month. However, February has been unlike those three prior — the eighth-year center is yet to make it out of single figures as a scorer in any of the five February games he’s appeared in, as the efficiency has sunk even lower. The minutes are also dwindling over Orlando’s current three-game win streak. What does it all mean for Carter Jr. for the rest of the season as it relates to fantasy basketball? Nothing conclusive yet. The current path, though, is an unfavorable one for those fantasy managers who roster him.

Brook Lopez — C, Clippers

Now in a clear starting role, following Ivica Zubac’s trade to Indiana, I had a gut feeling Lopez could put up similar numbers for a nice Clippers starting unit that he did for years with the Bucks. In theory, he can, but realistically, not consistently at this point in his career. The veteran center’s final stat lines have popped occasionally due to his three-point shooting and shot blocking. But the Clippers don’t currently roster a healthy traditional table setter to help get Lopez going offensively — even if they did, it wouldn’t benefit L.A. to feature him. Frankly, Lopez is mostly there to plug in holes and cause some matchup problems here and there; anything else is extra. I don’t see his stock rising.

Naz Reid — PF/C, Timberwolves

Between recent losses and public criticism from its own players, a lot appears to be going on with the Timberwolves at the moment. Their main players have been inconsistent of late, including Reid, who’s now totaled 22 points, 18 rebounds, and one three-pointer over his last three appearances. What’s interesting is that these numbers come directly on the heels of a stretch in which he scored 15 or more points and drained at least three triples in five of six games. The recent struggles could simply be due to a cold-shooting stretch, which everyone encounters throughout the season. Or maybe there’s something bigger. Who actually knows? But the bottom line is that one of the more reliable NBA reserves is in a slump, which has brought his fantasy stock down.