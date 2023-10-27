Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
Look back on Chastain’s video game move
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
Look back on Chastain’s video game move
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NBA
Date
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
Naz Reid
Naz
Reid
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Minnesota Timberwolves season preview — Now or Never
Can Towns and Gobert mesh? And shouldn’t this be Anthony Edwards’ team anyway?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Naz Reid
MIN
Center
#11
Naz Reid drops in 22 with five triples on Saturday
Naz Reid
MIN
Center
#11
Naz Reid posts 14/3/1/1 line vs. Mavs in Abu Dhabi
Naz Reid
MIN
Center
#11
Letz get Naz-ty: Reid goes for 16/7/1 vs. DAL
Taurean Prince
MIN
Small Forward
#12
Woj: MIN will not guarantee Taurean Prince’s deal
Naz Reid
MIN
Center
#11
Woj: Naz Reid inks three year contract with MIN
Roundup of contract extensions, roster cuts: Josh Green, Jaden McDaniels get new deals
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
PBT Podcast: 2023-24 Western Conference preview with Mark Medina
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Fantasy Basketball 8-Cat Rankings for 2023: Lamelo, Ant-Man among top 15
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Knicks reportedly ‘monitoring’ Karl-Anthony Towns situation in Minnesota
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
9 Burning Hot Takes for the 2023-24 Fantasy Hoops Season
Zak Hanshew
,
+2 More
Zak Hanshew
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
+1 More
Edwards could crack first-round ceiling in fantasy
Close Ad