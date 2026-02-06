 Skip navigation
Syndication: USA TODAY
Super Bowl LX Food Ideas: Must-Have Snacks, Recipes, Traditions, Game Day Classics
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
2026 Super Bowl LX Parlay: Picks, bets, predictions, tips and a Patriots’ Team Parlay
Syndication: The Record
2026 Super Bowl LX Parlays: Picks, bets, predictions, tips including Seattle Seahawks’ team parlay

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260205.jpg
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
nbc_nfl_mvpv2_260205.jpg
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP
nbc_nba_enjoyharden_260205.jpg
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Donovan Clingan set to tower over Grizzlies

  
Published February 6, 2026 09:42 AM

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

Only 10 teams play twice this weekend, including the Celtics, Pacers, Clippers, Grizzlies, Heat, Timberwolves, Knicks, Trail Blazers, Kings and Wizards. Prioritize those teams if you’re looking to maximize your games played.

Of course, the trade deadline is going to make things whacky. It may not be clear who is and isn’t available for games until close to the start time, which means managers have to check their lineups a little more than usual. Be sure to tune into our player news section for every update.

That’s often what it comes down to in standard points and category leagues, but that’s not always the case. Leagues with some sort of games cap or best ball formats like Yahoo!’s High Score leagues aren’t just looking for volume, though having two chances at a big night is a good strategy in best ball leagues.

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets
Absolute must-start: Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Portland has struggled recently, but Clingan has been a beast on the glass despite the team’s six-game losing streak. During that time, he has averaged 10.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 triples per game despite shooting 41.3 percent from the floor, which is over 10 percent worse than his season-long percentage.

This weekend, Portland hosts the Grizzlies for a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday. Memphis just traded away Jock Landale and Jaren Jackson Jr., and Santi Aldama has been ruled out for Friday’s game. That means their tallest players will be GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, unless Kyle Anderson and Taylor Hendricks are available for their debut. Basically, this will be a tiny lineup, so Clingan should feast.

▶ Guards

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

Though they only play one game, Rollins has been hot enough for it to be worth it. He has been on fire recently, averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 triples per game over the past two weeks. They take on the Pacers, who have the 22nd best defensive rating over their last 10 games. Milwaukee will also be slightly shorthanded because of the trade they made, which may mean a few extra minutes and touches for Rollins.

Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers

Nesmith has been on a heater recently, having scored in double figures in five straight games while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor during that stretch. They take on the Bucks and Raptors, with Milwaukee ranking 28th in defensive rating over their last 10 games. Plus, with Bennedict Mathurin now in LA, there should be extra shots for Nesmith.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

As they wait for the Anthony Davis trade to go through, Washington will be shorthanded. They take on a subpar Nets defense and a fast-paced Heat team, which should lead to a pair of strong performances for Coulibaly. He played 36 minutes on Thursday and finished with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block against the Pistons, who have been one of the best defensive teams in the league this season.

▶ Forwards

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

McDaniels has been on fire recently, averaging 22.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.5 triples per game while shooting 67.3 percent from the floor. They play the Pelicans and Clippers this weekend, and New Orleans has been one of the worst defenses in the league all season. Plus, Julius Randle (thumb) is questionable, so there could be extra shots available for McDaniels.

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies

With Santi Aldama out on Friday, Jackson will be even more important for Memphis. Aldama may be back for Saturday’s game, but Jackson should start both regardless, and he is averaging 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists over his last three games. Memphis is shorthanded after the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade, so GG should be an important part of the rotation for the rest of the season. We may even get Jackson performing like he did at the end of his rookie year.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards

At just 20 years old, it took Riley some time to figure things out in the NBA, but he is starting to come into his own. Over his last four games, he has averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.8 triples per game. He scored a career-high 20 points against Detroit on Thursday and will carry that into a back-to-back against the Nets and Heat. Expect Riley to stay hot.

▶ Centers

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota plays the Pelicans and Clippers this weekend. New Orleans has been a bad rebounding team, and the Clippers just traded one of the best rebounders in the league to the Pacers. Without Ivica Zubac, Brook Lopez should continue to start at center. Gobert should have no problems dominating the glass.

Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets

The red-hot Hornets only play one game this weekend, which comes against the Hawks, one of the worst rebounding teams in the league. Diabate has averaged 10.3 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 70.6 percent from the floor over the past two weeks. They’ll look to push their winning streak to nine games, and Diabate should be a big part of that.

Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers

Ivica Zubac may have a chance to make his debut on Sunday against Toronto, but that isn’t guaranteed. Huff should see extra minutes as the starting center now that Isaiah Jackson is gone. The Bucks have been a bad rebounding team, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, and the Raptors haven’t been much better. Huff hasn’t been a great rebounder, but he may be able to make an impact on the glass this weekend, and he should see more minutes than usual.

