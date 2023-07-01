 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2

NBAMinnesota TimberwolvesJaden McDaniels

Jaden
McDaniels

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
02:12
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will -- and should -- be a part of it.
Timberwolves lock down another center, reportedly re-sign Naz Reid for three years, $42 million
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Minnesota not looking to trade Towns, is Raptors’ Siakam available?
Winners and losers from Bradley Beal trade to Phoenix Suns
Williamson: KAT’s comments about NBA ‘puzzled me’
Patrick assesses if Towns has ‘changed the game’
Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson in for Team USA at World Cup; will Jokić play for Serbia?