Report: Phillies sign lefty Jesús Luzardo to five-year, $135 million extension

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 450 Hunter Lawrence leads Eli Tomac.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Indianapolis: Hunter Lawrence extends points lead with second win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
2026 NFL offseason moves tracker: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2026
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clippersanalysis_260309.jpg
Garland looks like a ‘natural fit’ with Clippers
nbc_nba_knicksanalysis_260309.jpg
Brunson improving as a distributor for Knicks
nbc_nba_grantthunder_260309.jpg
Thunder facing key cap decisions in offseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 450 Hunter Lawrence leads Eli Tomac.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Indianapolis: Hunter Lawrence extends points lead with second win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
2026 NFL offseason moves tracker: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2026
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clippersanalysis_260309.jpg
Garland looks like a ‘natural fit’ with Clippers
nbc_nba_knicksanalysis_260309.jpg
Brunson improving as a distributor for Knicks
nbc_nba_grantthunder_260309.jpg
Thunder facing key cap decisions in offseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Report: Phillies sign lefty Jesús Luzardo to five-year, $135 million extension

  
Published March 9, 2026 06:57 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jesús Luzardo and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed on a five-year, $135-million contract extension that starts in 2027, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not yet official.

The 28-year-old Luzardo went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA in 183 2/3 innings and was second in the National League with 212 strikeouts in his first season with the Phillies.

Luzardo was acquired ahead of the 2025 season in a trade with Miami and instantly helped solidify the rotation – he struck out 11 in his first start against Washington -- as the Phillies won their second straight NL East championship. The only time a pitcher recorded more strikeouts in his first game with Philadelphia came in 1997, when Garrett Stephenson had 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The left-hander is 41-41 lifetime over seven seasons that also included stops with Oakland and the Marlins.

Luzardo is the latest Phillies starter to sign a long-term deal.

Cristopher Sánchez is in the midst of a $22.5 million, four-year contract through the 2028 season. Zack Wheeler has a $126 million contract through the 2027 season, and Aaron Nola is signed to a $172 million deal through 2030, while rookie Andrew Painter expects to earn the fifth-starter spot in the rotation.

The Phillies had a busy offseason. They gave manager Rob Thomson a one-year extension after he led the Phillies to their fourth straight playoff appearance, signed NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber to a $150 million, five-year deal and three-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to a $45 million, three-year contract.

Mentions
Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day Jesús Luzardo