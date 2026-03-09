 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship-Villanova vs UConn
No. 1 UConn wins its 24th Big East Tournament title, routing Villanova 90-51
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Report: Phillies sign lefty Jesús Luzardo to five-year, $135 million extension
SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 450 Hunter Lawrence leads Eli Tomac.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Indianapolis: Hunter Lawrence extends points lead with second win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clippersanalysis_260309.jpg
Garland looks like a ‘natural fit’ with Clippers
nbc_nba_knicksanalysis_260309.jpg
Brunson improving as a distributor for Knicks
nbc_nba_grantthunder_260309.jpg
Thunder facing key cap decisions in offseason

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Scal: Wemby in his own stratosphere defensively

March 9, 2026 07:52 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Brian Scalabrine, and Chris Bosh break down Victor Wembanyama's assertiveness and how there is no one in the same "stratosphere" defensively.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_clippersanalysis_260309.jpg
02:07
Garland looks like a ‘natural fit’ with Clippers
nbc_nba_knicksanalysis_260309.jpg
02:50
Brunson improving as a distributor for Knicks
nbc_nba_grantthunder_260309.jpg
02:32
Thunder facing key cap decisions in offseason
nbc_nba_nuggetsstakes_260309.jpg
04:20
Nuggets have ‘a lot to prove’
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260309.jpg
01:20
Maxey to miss at least two games with finger
nbc_roto_rjbarrett_260309.jpg
01:21
Barrett playing best ball at best time for fantasy
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260309.jpg
01:35
Will Avdija’s back injury affect fantasy playoffs?
nbc_nba_enjoydoc_260309.jpg
04:38
Will Bucks fire Rivers if they falter in playoffs?
nbc_nba_enjoydoug_260309.jpg
04:11
Could Kings fire head coach Christie after season?
nbc_nba_enjoycarrington_260309.jpg
05:09
Carrington struggling for Wizards in second season
nbc_nba_enjoyalperen_260309.jpg
09:49
Has Sengun ‘fallen off a cliff’ defensively?
nbc_nba_enjoylevert_260309.jpg
10:09
LeVert, Dillingham have had ‘rough’ seasons
shaithundernuggets.jpg
04:41
Will Gilgeous-Alexander pop off against Nuggets?
aytonlakersnbalaker.jpg
03:14
Ayton having disappointing season for Lakers
nbc_nba_enjoywestbrook_260309.jpg
04:40
Analyzing Westbrook’s awkward exchange with media
nbc_roto_nykatalc_260309.jpg
01:43
Take ‘underrated’ Clippers to take down Knicks
nbc_roto_denvokc_260309.jpg
02:30
Bet on Nuggets to cover against Thunder on Peacock
nbc_roto_eastchampions_260309.jpg
02:32
Celtics positioned well in East with Tatum
nbc_nba_phxcha2min_260309.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns lock up Hornets at home
nbc_nba_chaphxdigitalhit_260309.jpg
01:12
Suns show their defensive teeth against Hornets
nbc_nba_bookerint_260309_copy.jpg
01:15
Booker: Suns finding ways through injuries
nbc_nba_topcrossovers_260308.jpg
01:44
Crawford lists his best crossovers in NBA history
nbc_nba_houvsas_260308.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Spurs show their might against Rockets
nbc_nba_houvsas_digitalhit_260308.jpg
01:20
Spurs keeping pressure on Thunder at top of West
nbc_nba_okcvdenpreview_260308.jpg
02:39
Nuggets-Thunder to be another chippy matchup
nbc_nba_houvsaspostgametalk_260308.jpg
03:24
Spurs are in ‘rare form’ right now
nbc_nba_wembypostintv_260308.jpg
01:11
Wembanyama: ‘We have answers for anybody’
nbc_nba_wembyimpact_260308.jpg
03:17
Why Wembanyama’s passion is impressive to watch
nbc_nba_zoraandwemby_260308.jpg
02:29
Wembanyama channeling physicality on the court
nbc_nba_mjgoatdebate_260308.jpg
04:31
MJ opens up on GOAT debate, Olympic experience

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_berryetienne_260309.jpg
01:08
Etienne Jr. ‘makes a ton of sense’ for Saints
nbc_dls_ericcollinsintr_260309.jpg
13:00
Are Hornets legitimate NBA title contenders?
nbc_smx_lappers_260309.jpg
08:22
Solutions to lappers problem in Supercross
nbc_smx_prado_260309.jpg
03:23
Reacting to Prado’s racing against Lawrence
nbc_smx_davies_260309.jpg
03:00
Davies did what was expected of him in Indy
nbc_cfb_osutatecomp_260309.jpg
02:17
Highlights: OSU’s Tate a top weapon in 2026 draft
nbc_dls_wembycrying_260309.jpg
11:52
Wemby’s emotion is a ‘shock to the system’ for NBA
nbc_roto_travisetiennejrsaints_260309.jpg
01:22
Etienne Jr. would give Saints ‘big-time makeover’
nbc_roto_alecpiercecolts_260309.jpg
01:20
Downs, Warren can ‘shine’ amid Pierce re-signing
nbc_roto_malikwillisdolphins_260309.jpg
01:34
Can Willis become a ‘top 12' fantasy QB with MIA?
nbc_cyc_parisnicestg2lites_260309.jpg
25:27
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 2
nbc_ffhh_alecpiercereax_260309.jpg
01:26
Berry: Pierce still too big play-dependent in Indy
nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
01:13
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
01:30
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
01:35
Is Walker the offensive weapon the Chiefs need?
nbc_ffhh_kenwalkerreax_260309.jpg
01:22
Chiefs gain ‘big-play threat’ in Walker III
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
03:06
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
nbc_csu_rashangary_260309.jpg
03:08
Report: Packers trade DE Gary to Cowboys
nbc_csu_jetsfreeagency_260309.jpg
03:32
Jets reportedly add veteran leadership on defense
nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
02:07
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_csu_tylerlinderbaumraiders_260309.jpg
02:59
Report: Raiders sign Linderbaum to historic deal
nbc_csu_jaylenwatsonrams_260309.jpg
05:13
Watson gives Rams one of NFL’s ‘best’ secondaries
nbc_csu_jaelanphillipspanthers_260309.jpg
04:33
Panthers land DE Phillips in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_csu_piercepittman_260309.jpg
06:13
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce but trade Pittman
nbc_csu_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
05:48
Can Walker kick-start ‘new era’ for Chiefs?
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
01:47
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_csu_malikwillis_260309.jpg
05:37
Can Willis become a ‘superstar’ with Dolphins?
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
02:54
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
02:38
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintr_260309.jpg
20:06
Miller calls Wembanyama ‘a must-see experience’