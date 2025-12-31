 Skip navigation
Unpacking Crosby's status with Raiders
Unpacking Crosby’s status with Raiders
nbc_pft_jerryjones_251231.jpg
Jones plans to speak with Pickens about contract
nbc_pft_shoughintv_251231.jpg
Shough breaks down his growth with Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Other PFT Content

Unpacking Crosby's status with Raiders

December 31, 2025 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Maxx Crosby's future with the Las Vegas Raiders and question what's next for the star pass rusher.

nbc_pft_jerryjones_251231.jpg
01:15
Jones plans to speak with Pickens about contract
nbc_pft_shoughintv_251231.jpg
14:41
Shough breaks down his growth with Saints
nbc_pft_livedraft_251231.jpg
11:21
PFT Draft: Who needs to finish the season strong?
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_251231.jpg
05:32
What is source of Eagles’ offensive struggles?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251231.jpg
09:15
PFT power rankings: Eagles rise, Rams fall
nbc_pft_offensiveroy_251231.jpg
02:49
Saints have been ‘impressive’ with Shough starting
nbc_pft_divisionchaos_251231.jpg
07:16
Saints vs. Falcons could hold huge playoff impact
nbc_pft_atlfuture_251231.jpg
08:11
Falcons have huge personnel decisions to make
nbc_pft_ballamar_251231.jpg
11:27
Jackson’s future adds to ‘intrigue’ of BAL vs. PIT
nbc_pft_trevondiggs_251231.jpg
07:14
Where could Diggs land after being cut by Cowboys?
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_251231.jpg
11:54
What’s next for Diggs after felony charge?
nbc_csu_ravenssteelers_251230.jpg
08:02
‘Everything on the line’ in Steelers vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_draftkingscoy_251230.jpg
03:55
Which HCs are being ‘overshadowed’ for NFL COTY?
nbc_csu_diggsfelony_251230.jpg
08:16
Diggs facing charges is ‘distraction’ for Patriots
nbc_ffhh_wwqb_251230.jpg
14:00
Berry: Saints QB Shough should be OROY
nbc_ffhh_wwwr_251230.jpg
09:20
Bears WR Burden III essential for playoff run
nbc_ffhh_wwte_251230.jpg
01:47
CHI’s Loveland, SF’s Tonges top waiver wire TEs
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_251230.jpg
01:56
Take Bears, Bills, over on CLE vs. CIN in Week 18
Stafford_thumb.jpg
04:00
Stafford’s MVP campaign is ‘slowly fading away’
nbc_ffhh_wwrb_251230.jpg
07:19
Bengals a ‘great matchup’ for Browns RB Sampson
nbc_ffhh_no1pickpop_251230.jpg
05:00
Who will be first overall fantasy pick in 2026?
nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
06:14
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
20:35
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
brockpurdy.jpg
01:53
Lean on the over for total points in SEA vs. SF
nbc_bte_arzlar_251230.jpg
01:26
Rams among ‘easiest’ Week 18 bets vs. Cardinals
quinn_mpx.jpg
01:47
Dolphins worth betting to cover on road in Week 18
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
05:07
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
02:27
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
09:51
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss
nbc_pft_flores_251230.jpg
06:13
Clock ‘ticking loudly’ for MIN to re-sign Flores

