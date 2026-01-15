 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mcvaylafleur_260115.jpg
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
nbc_pft_fredwarner_260115.jpg
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_260116.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round QB confidence

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_mcvaylafleur_260115.jpg
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
nbc_pft_fredwarner_260115.jpg
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_260116.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round QB confidence

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
PFT Draft: Divisional Round QB confidence

January 15, 2026 09:10 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the quarterbacks they are most confident in during the NFL Divisional Round, highlight Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, Caleb Williams and more.

nbc_pft_mcvaylafleur_260115.jpg
01:30
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
nbc_pft_fredwarner_260115.jpg
02:38
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF
nbc_pft_headcoachfillin_260115.jpg
08:54
Fill in the blank: NFL coaching carousel
nbc_pft_artrooney_260115.jpg
04:44
Rooney II has no interest in rebuild with Steelers
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_260115.jpg
03:16
Rodgers likely done with PIT after Tomlin’s exit
nbc_pft_mattlafleurtradetalk_260115.jpg
01:42
Watch out for teams trying to trade for LaFleur
nbc_pft_rooneyontomlin_260115.jpg
05:58
Analyzing process for Tomlin to return to coaching
nbc_pft_shulatosteelers_260115.jpg
02:36
Shula almost feels like ‘obvious hire’ for PIT
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260115.jpg
04:13
Report: Monken expected to join Harbaugh with NYG
nbc_pft_harbaughage_260115.jpg
04:58
How much do teams consider age with coaches?
nbc_pft_mattlafluer_260115.jpg
06:18
Report: LaFleur’s status still ‘up in the air’
nbc_pft_joeschoen_260115.jpg
12:32
What’s next for Schoen after Harbaugh news?
nbc_pft_otheropenings_260115.jpg
02:42
Titans have ‘key pieces’ for coaches to like
nbc_pft_giantsroster_260115.jpg
12:29
Can Harbaugh get the most out of Dart and Giants?
nbc_pft_kurtcignetti_260115.jpg
08:16
How much NFL interest will Cignetti generate?
nbc_pft_harbaughtogiants_260115.jpg
06:36
Harbaugh checks all the boxes for Giants
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260114.jpg
01:26
Patullo won’t return as Eagles OC
nbc_fnia_ramsbears_260114.jpg
10:27
Biggest storylines in Rams vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
05:58
Darnold must ‘prove’ he can handle 49ers’ pressure
nbc_fnia_texanspatriots_260114.jpg
04:23
Dungy: HOU-NE will be determined by Maye, Stroud
nbc_fnia_billsbroncos_260114.jpg
02:51
Broncos defense key to beating Allen, Bills
nbc_fnia_coachingvacancies_260114.jpg
04:06
ATL, NYG, BAL boast ‘most attractive’ HC openings
nbc_roto_divisionalrushleader_260114.jpg
01:36
Consider Walker over Cook in Divisional markets
MikeTFNIAMPX1-14.jpg
09:15
Tomlin’s departure signals the ‘end of an era’
nbc_roto_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
01:33
Lean on the under for total points in SF vs. SEA
nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
01:34
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
02:37
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
05:25
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments
nbc_pft_lamarcontract_260114.jpg
03:51
How will Ravens handle Lamar’s extension?
nbc_pft_lamarsrolehiring_260114.jpg
06:27
How much say will Lamar have in Ravens coach hire?

nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
04:03
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_texastechutah_260114.jpg
05:54
Highlights: Anderson, Toppin lead TTU over Utah
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
07:02
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’
nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
03:27
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
pearsall_mpx.jpg
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
nbc_w2rc_dakars10intvs_260114.jpg
09:45
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 10
nbc_roto_adavis_260114.jpg
01:36
Mavs’ Marshall is one to watch with Davis out
nbc_roto_clove_260114.jpg
01:36
Love emerges as ‘consistent’ bench piece for POR
nbc_roto_rweatherstony_260114.jpg
02:05
Weathers could have ‘a lot of upside’ with NYY
nbc_roto_fwagner_260114.jpg
01:36
Fantasy implications of Wagner’s return to Magic
nbc_dps_alexsmithinterview_260114.jpg
14:06
Smith: Ravens ‘greatly underachieved’ this season
nbc_dps_dponmiketomlin_260114.jpg
12:58
Did Tomlin ‘voluntarily’ step down as Steelers HC?
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_260114.jpg
08:03
Dulac: ‘I would expect’ Tomlin to coach again
nbc_nba_enjoy_rumormill_260114.jpg
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
nbc_nba_enjoy_jaylenbrown_260114.jpg
03:54
Brown fined for publicly criticizing officials
nbc_w2rc_dakars10_260114.jpg
33:10
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 10
nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
02:02
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
oly_sbxps_worldcup_italywin_260114.jpg
03:20
Italy wins mixed team parallel slalom gold
nbc_pft_ramsbearsconvo_260114.jpg
05:19
Stafford vs. Williams can produce ‘fireworks’
nbc_pft_biscottionharbaugh_260114.jpg
03:28
Bisciotti addresses decision to fire Harbaugh
nbc_pft_johnharbaughconvo_260114.jpg
07:16
Florio: Harbaugh’s meeting with NYG ‘significant’
nbc_pft_tomlincoachingfits_260114.jpg
05:23
Which team is the best fit for Tomlin?
nbc_pft_hccandidates_260114.jpg
08:16
Who is the best candidate to replace Tomlin?
nbc_pft_steelersjobdesire_270114.jpg
05:32
How attractive is Steelers head coach job?