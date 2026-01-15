 Skip navigation
Former NCAA players and fixers charged over rigged basketball games, prosecutors say
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy leads by one stroke after first round at Dubai Invitational

nbc_dps_dantemoore_260115.jpg
Moore made 'astute' choice with Oregon return
nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio's Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Former NCAA players and fixers charged over rigged basketball games, prosecutors say
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy leads by one stroke after first round at Dubai Invitational

nbc_dps_dantemoore_260115.jpg
Moore made ‘astute’ choice with Oregon return
nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texans to force Maye into making 'home run' plays

January 15, 2026 11:13 AM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher offers a contrarian view on the Texans-Patriots matchup, leading both to take Drake Maye as the divisional round passing yards leader.

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
01:16
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
09:21
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
09:58
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sfvssea_260115.jpg
11:09
Divisional Round Preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_bufvsden_260115.jpg
10:24
Divisional Round Preview: Bills vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_billsbroncos_260115.jpg
02:16
BUF could have ‘tough’ time moving ball vs. DEN
nbc_pft_mcvaylafleur_260115.jpg
01:30
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
nbc_pft_fredwarner_260115.jpg
02:38
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_260116.jpg
08:46
PFT Draft: Divisional Round QB confidence
nbc_pft_headcoachfillin_260115.jpg
08:54
Fill in the blank: NFL coaching carousel
nbc_pft_artrooney_260115.jpg
04:44
Rooney II has no interest in rebuild with Steelers
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_260115.jpg
03:16
Rodgers likely done with PIT after Tomlin’s exit
nbc_pft_mattlafleurtradetalk_260115.jpg
01:42
Watch out for teams trying to trade for LaFleur
nbc_pft_rooneyontomlin_260115.jpg
05:58
Analyzing process for Tomlin to return to coaching
nbc_pft_shulatosteelers_260115.jpg
02:36
Shula almost feels like ‘obvious hire’ for PIT
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260115.jpg
04:13
Report: Monken expected to join Harbaugh with NYG
nbc_pft_harbaughage_260115.jpg
04:58
How much do teams consider age with coaches?
nbc_pft_mattlafluer_260115.jpg
06:18
Report: LaFleur’s status still ‘up in the air’
nbc_pft_joeschoen_260115.jpg
12:32
What’s next for Schoen after Harbaugh news?
nbc_pft_otheropenings_260115.jpg
02:42
Titans have ‘key pieces’ for coaches to like
nbc_pft_giantsroster_260115.jpg
12:29
Can Harbaugh get the most out of Dart and Giants?
nbc_pft_kurtcignetti_260115.jpg
08:16
How much NFL interest will Cignetti generate?
nbc_pft_harbaughtogiants_260115.jpg
06:36
Harbaugh checks all the boxes for Giants
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260114.jpg
01:26
Patullo won’t return as Eagles OC
nbc_fnia_ramsbears_260114.jpg
10:27
Biggest storylines in Rams vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
05:58
Darnold must ‘prove’ he can handle 49ers’ pressure
nbc_fnia_texanspatriots_260114.jpg
04:23
Dungy: HOU-NE will be determined by Maye, Stroud
nbc_fnia_billsbroncos_260114.jpg
02:51
Broncos defense key to beating Allen, Bills
nbc_fnia_coachingvacancies_260114.jpg
04:06
ATL, NYG, BAL boast ‘most attractive’ HC openings
nbc_roto_divisionalrushleader_260114.jpg
01:36
Consider Walker over Cook in Divisional markets

nbc_dps_dantemoore_260115.jpg
03:53
Moore made ‘astute’ choice with Oregon return
nbc_roto_clutchplayer_260115.jpg
02:42
Thunder giving SGA ‘absurd’ usage in the clutch
nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
04:03
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_texastechutah_260114.jpg
05:54
Highlights: Anderson, Toppin lead TTU over Utah
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
07:02
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’
nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
03:27
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
pearsall_mpx.jpg
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
nbc_w2rc_dakars10intvs_260114.jpg
09:45
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 10
nbc_roto_adavis_260114.jpg
01:36
Mavs’ Marshall is one to watch with Davis out
nbc_roto_clove_260114.jpg
01:36
Love emerges as ‘consistent’ bench piece for POR
nbc_roto_rweatherstony_260114.jpg
02:05
Weathers could have ‘a lot of upside’ with NYY
nbc_roto_fwagner_260114.jpg
01:36
Fantasy implications of Wagner’s return to Magic
nbc_dps_alexsmithinterview_260114.jpg
14:06
Smith: Ravens ‘greatly underachieved’ this season
nbc_dps_dponmiketomlin_260114.jpg
12:58
Did Tomlin ‘voluntarily’ step down as Steelers HC?
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_260114.jpg
08:03
Dulac: ‘I would expect’ Tomlin to coach again
nbc_nba_enjoy_rumormill_260114.jpg
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
nbc_nba_enjoy_jaylenbrown_260114.jpg
03:54
Brown fined for publicly criticizing officials
nbc_w2rc_dakars10_260114.jpg
33:10
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 10
nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
02:02
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
MikeTFNIAMPX1-14.jpg
09:15
Tomlin’s departure signals the ‘end of an era’
nbc_roto_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
01:33
Lean on the under for total points in SF vs. SEA
oly_sbxps_worldcup_italywin_260114.jpg
03:20
Italy wins mixed team parallel slalom gold
nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
01:34
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
02:37
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles