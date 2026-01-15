 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
nbc_rtf_2026draft_260115.jpg
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260115.jpg
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
nbc_rtf_2026draft_260115.jpg
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260115.jpg
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalize 1-year, $8 million contract

  
Published January 15, 2026 01:39 PM
Weathers could have 'a lot of upside' with NYY
January 14, 2026 02:48 PM
Eric Samulski dissects what the New York Yankees are getting in SP Ryan Weathers after acquiring him from the Miami Marlins, who received four low-level prospects in return.

DENVER — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalized their one-year, $8 million contract.

Lorenzen gets a $7.75 million million salary this year, and the deal includes a $9 million club option for 2027 with a $250,000 buyout plus award bonuses.

Right-hander Bradley Blalock was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

Lorenzen, 34, was 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance last year for Kansas City, which guaranteed him $7 million in a one-year deal. He earned an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings and games pitched.

Lorenzen struck out a career-high 127 in 141 2/3 innings, but also tied for the major league lead with 12 wild pitches.

Colorado has lost 101 or more games in each of the past three years, including a major league-high 119 in 2025. It’s last winning record was 91-72 in 2018.

Paul DePodesta was hired as Colorado’s president of baseball operations in November, and Warren Schaeffer was promoted to full-time manager after finishing last season as the interim skipper.

The current nucleus for the rebuilding Rockies includes All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. The team also selected shortstop Ethan Holliday with the No. 4 pick in last year’s amateur draft.

Lorenzen broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2015. He is 54-55 with a 4.08 ERA in 395 career appearances, also pitching for Texas, Detroit, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Angels.

Lorenzen was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia on Aug. 1, 2023. He threw a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, striking out five and issuing four walks in a 7-0 victory over Washington.

He would get $100,000 each for winning an MVP award or Cy Young Award and $50,000 for second through fifth in the voting. Lorenzen also would earn $100,000 apiece for BBWAA Reliever of the Year and Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year, and $50,000 for second through fifth in the BBWAA voting and second or third in the Rivera/Hoffman.

He would earn $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $100,000 for Comeback Player of the Year and $25,000 each for All-Star selection and winning a Gold Glove.