2026 Fantasy Baseball Third Base Rankings: José Ramírez, Junior Caminero lead top-heavy position

Aside from catcher, third base is the most challenging position in fantasy baseball. It was extremely top-heavy last season, with José Ramírez leading the way as usual and Junior Caminero and Eugenio Suarez finishing among the league leaders in home runs. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Maikel Garcia brought some speed to the hot corner, while Manny Machado continued to build his Hall of Fame case. It was a bit murkier from there, as a number of players missed significant time due to injury (Austin Riley, Isaac Paredes, Max Muncy, Jordan Westburg) and others simply failed to meet expectations.

On the bright side, there’s some new life at the position with Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto arriving stateside, along with younger players Noelvi Marte, Addison Barger, Caleb Durbin, and Brett Baty flashing potential as fantasy contributors.

Below you’ll find what the Rotoworld staff forecasts for third base heading into spring drafts, along with profiles and projections for all the top options. More fantasy baseball draft prep content is on the way in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

Other position previews:

⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026 ! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

⚾ 2026 Fantasy Baseball Third Base Rankings

** Rotoworld staff consensus rankings **

﻿Rank Player Pouliot Samulski Schiano Short Montanez Bissell Shovein Crawford Consensus Avg 1 Jose Ramirez 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Junior Caminero 2 3 2 3 2 2 3 2 2.375 3 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 4 2 3 2 3 3 2 4 2.875 4 Manny Machado 5 4 4 5 4 4 4 3 4.125 5 Austin Riley 3 5 5 6 6 5 5 7 5.25 6 Maikel Garcia 6 6 6 4 5 6 7 5 5.625 7 Eugenio Suarez 9 7 12 8 9 7 6 9 8.375 8 Alex Bregman 11 8 8 7 8 10 8 8 8.5 9 Jordan Westburg 8 11 7 9 7 8 11 11 9 10 Noelvi Marte 7 15 10 12 11 11 9 6 10.125 11 Matt Chapman 16 10 9 11 10 9 10 13 11 12 Isaac Paredes 12 9 11 10 12 12 13 12 11.375 13 Munetaka Murakami 13 18 17 13 18 17 14 10 15 14 Addison Barger 14 12 14 15 25 14 16 16 15.75 15 Royce Lewis 25 13 25 16 14 13 12 14 16.5 16 Kazuma Okamoto 25 16 20 14 13 15 17 15 16.875 17 Alec Bohm 10 17 16 18 16 18 25 17 17.125 17 Max Muncy 17 14 15 17 17 20 18 19 17.125 19 Caleb Durbin 18 19 18 20 19 25 19 20 19.75 20 Brett Baty 15 25 19 19 15 25 25 25 21

Editor’s Note: Projections and dollar values courtesy of Matthew Pouliot; player rankings are based on consensus.

⚾ 2026 Third Base Projections and Previews

1) José Ramírez — Cleveland Guardians

2026 Outlook: It would have been understandable if fantasy managers expected a downturn in production as Ramírez moved closer to his mid-30s, but he’s somehow just as productive as ever. After never reaching 40 steals in his career, he’s now done so in back-to-back seasons while also clearing 30 homers for the second straight year. Ramírez remains one of the game’s premier contact hitters, so his batting average should continue to remain a strength. The supporting cast of the Guardians’ lineup is still the one concern, but it hasn’t stopped him from profiling as a first-round cornerstone in mixed league drafts once again.

2026 projection: (Mixed $42) 596 AB, 95 R, 29 HR, 96 RBI, 34 SB, 33 2B, 3 3B, 0.277/0.354/0.488

2) Junior Caminero — Tampa Bay Rays

2026 Outlook: Caminero took the fantasy world by storm in his first full season in the majors, launching 45 homers while taking advantage of the cozy confines at George M. Steinbrenner Field with Tropicana Field unavailable. He displayed elite quality of contact and explosive bat speed, pointing to true top-tier skills. Still, it can’t be ignored that he hit .313 with a .954 OPS at home last season compared to .218 batting average with a .743 OPS on the road. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he finishes below 40 homers in 2026 while hitting for a higher average. The trade-off can still work well for fantasy managers, but just don’t go into draft day expecting a straight power repeat.

2026 projection: (Mixed $26) 585 AB, 86 R, 40 HR, 105 RBI, 6 SB, 29 2B, 2 3B, 0.256/0.315/0.518

3) Jazz Chisholm Jr. — New York Yankees

*also second base-eligible

2026 Outlook: It took a little longer than most fantasy enthusiasts might have hoped, but Chisholm finally reached the 30-30 mark for the first time in his career last season. The boost from Yankee Stadium was real, but the juicy production was backed by legitimate thump, including a 91st-percentile barrel rate. He remains a valuable source of speed and he should provide plenty of counting stats in the Yankees’ lineup. The batting average risk and injury history will keep him out of first-round consideration, but he profiles as a strong pick second round-target while carrying second base and third base eligibility.

2026 projection: (Mixed $17) 498 AB, 75 R, 30 HR, 74 RBI, 30 SB, 18 2B, 2 3B, 0.239/0.314/0.464

4) Manny Machado — San Diego Padres

2026 Outlook: Entering the 15th season of what is likely a Hall of Fame career, Machado is aging as gracefully as one could hope. The 33-year-old has now reached at least 27 homers and 85 RBI in each of his last 10 full seasons. He also swiped 14 bags last year, his highest single-season mark since 2018. With a still-quick bat and strong underlying power indicators — 90th percentile in barrel rate and hard-hit percentage, 93rd percentile in average exit velocity — a sudden drop-off in production doesn’t appear to be imminent. Machado remains one of the most consistent hitters in the fantasy landscape and should be treated as such on draft day.

2026 projection: (Mixed $15) 578 AB, 81 R, 29 HR, 92 RBI, 10 SB, 28 2B, 0 3B, 0.263/0.326/0.462

5) Austin Riley — Atlanta Braves

2026 Outlook: 2025 was a cursed year for the Braves, and Riley fell victim to it with a nagging core muscle injury that required season-ending surgery in August. The two-time All-Star only appeared in 102 games after injuries limited to him to 110 games in 2024, so recent durability issues will push him down draft boards. However, that isn’t the only reason. His plate discipline also took a nosedive last year, impacting his batted ball metrics. With improved health, Riley should remain one of the more productive fantasy third baseman, but it’s fair to wonder if he can get back to his elite 2021-2023 form.

2026 projection: (Mixed $18) 591 AB, 88 R, 34 HR, 98 RBI, 2 SB, 32 2B, 2 3B, 0.264/0.329/0.497

6) Maikel Garcia — Kansas City Royals

2026 Outlook: Garcia took a major step forward last season, putting himself on the map as one of the better fantasy options at third base. The most notable progression came in his plate discipline, as he struck out just 12.6 percent of the time (tied 12th-best among qualified hitters) while improving his walk rate to 9.3 percent. That growth explains the notable jump in his batting average, and if it sticks, it gives him a strong foundation moving forward. His speed (23-plus steals in three straight seasons) also provides a safe fantasy floor and makes any potential dip in power more palatable. Either way, he’s established himself as one of the more underrated all-around players in the game.

2026 projection: (Mixed $15) 582 AB, 79 R, 17 HR, 82 RBI, 22 SB, 31 2B, 4 3B, 0.278/0.341/0.433

7) Eugenio Suárez — Cincinnati Reds

2026 Outlook: Last season was a reminder that Suárez has been one of the most-preeminent sluggers in the game over the past decade. The 33-year-old matched his career-high with 49 homers while posting a career-best 118 RBI. He sold out for power, swinging aggressively while lofting and pulling the ball more than ever before. His stint with the Mariners following the trade from Arizona (.189 batting average in 53 games) highlighted the volatility of that approach. It also underscores the risk fantasy managers must keep in mind, even with a return to Cincinnati and a power-friendly home ballpark. Rostering his prodigious thump means balancing your lineup with safer batting average plays.

2026 projection: (Mixed $2) 557 AB, 75 R, 30 HR, 87 RBI, 2 SB, 25 2B, 1 3B, 0.223/0.300/0.433

8) Alex Bregman — Chicago Cubs

2026 Outlook: Bregman’s lone year in Boston was a strong one, as he posted his best batting average (.273) and OPS (.821) since finishing second in the AL MVP voting in 2019. The bulk of that production came early, as he hit .350 with seven home runs, 24 RBI, and a 1.089 OPS in April. Unfortunately, a right quad strain in late May cost him six weeks, and his numbers weren’t nearly as strong the rest of the way, though his plate discipline remained a strength. After opting out of his contract with the Red Sox, Bregman landed a five-year, $175 million deal with the Cubs in January. He joins another strong lineup, but the ballpark switch is likely to impact his power production. Combine that with his lack of speed, and you’re looking at a solid-if-unspectacular fantasy third baseman.

2026 projection: (Mixed $5) 576 AB, 88 R, 24 HR, 78 RBI, 2 SB, 28 2B, 1 3B, 0.253/0.338/0.431

Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract Eric Samulski breaks down the Cubs reportedly signing third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract, analyzing how playing half his games at Wrigley Field will affect the infielder in fantasy baseball.

9) Jordan Westburg — Baltimore Orioles

2026 Outlook: Westburg’s 2025 campaign looked a lot like a carbon copy of 2024, right down to the injuries that sidelined him for significant time. The 27-year-old missed stretches with hamstring, finger, and ankle injuries while the Orioles stumbled to a last-place finish in the AL East. Westburg clearly has some pop in his bat, and his sprint speed suggests he should be more active on the basepaths than he has been at the major league level to date. Perhaps that comes with improved health. He could also reach a new level with his approach as he gains more consistent experience against major league pitching. For now, he’s a growth stock at third base in fantasy leagues.

2026 projection: (Mixed $7) 571 AB, 81 R, 28 HR, 83 RBI, 6 SB, 27 2B, 3 3B, 0.259/0.315/0.464

10) Noelvi Marté — Cincinnati Reds

*also outfield-eligible

2026 Outlook: Marté’s PED suspension cast a long shadow over his 2024 season, but he reminded everyone early last year why he was once such a highly-regarded prospect. Unfortunately, it was the injury bug that got in the way of a full breakout this time, as he missed two months during the first half due to an oblique strain. Still, he finished the year with 14 homers and 10 steals in 90 games while establishing himself as the Reds’ regular right fielder and No. 2 hitter. He’s in a favorable home ballpark in Cincinnati, which should help mitigate his mediocre approach and inconsistent power metrics. Marté profiles as a solid volume play in fantasy leagues, with speed propping up his floor, and multi-position eligibility enhancing his utility.

2026 projection: (Mixed $11) 570 AB, 80 R, 24 HR, 80 RBI, 17 SB, 27 2B, 3 3B, 0.263/0.317/0.447

Clayton Kershaw, Joey Votto, Anthony Rizzo to join NBC Sports’ MLB coverage The trio will appear as pregame analysts for the Wild Card round of the MLB postseason as well as select Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts.

11) Matt Chapman — San Francisco Giants

2026 Outlook: Despite turning 33 in April, Chapman continues to hum along as one of the best all-around third basemen in the game. While his defense remains his calling card, he showed improved patience last season, posting his lowest strikeout rate since 2019. In a bit of an oddity, he’s swiped 24 bases over the past two seasons after totaling just 11 steals combined across his seven years in the majors. That pace likely isn’t sustainable as he reaches his mid-30s, but it’s a nice development given that his home stadium will limit his power impact.

2026 projection: (Mixed $2) 541 AB, 75 R, 24 HR, 75 RBI, 9 SB, 28 2B, 2 3B, 0.235/0.329/0.427

12) Isaac Paredes — Houston Astros

2026 Outlook: For the most part, Paredes did what was expected of him last season playing in front of the Crawford Boxes in Houston. Unfortunately, a July hamstring injury limited him to 102 games as the Astros missed the postseason for the first time since 2016. Paredes makes plenty of contact and possesses one of the most patient approaches in the majors, but his underwhelming batted-ball metrics likely cap his upside. Still, his extreme-pull approach works great in Houston, so he should remain relevant in mixed leagues as long as that continues.

2026 projection: (Mixed $3) 500 AB, 74 R, 28 HR, 78 RBI, 1 SB, 21 2B, 0 3B, 0.256/0.356/0.466

Murakami has to improve on 'contact issues' in MLB As Munetaka Murakami signs with the Chicago White Sox, Eric Samulski details what Murakami has to do to be a relevant fantasy player as he transitions to the MLB.

13) Munetaka Murakami — Chicago White Sox

2026 Outlook: While the White Sox weren’t considered the early favorites to land Murakami this offseason, it may actually be the perfect spot for a player who arrives stateside with plenty of questions about his profile. The power potential is obvious in the 6-foot-2, 213-pounder, who mashed 246 homers over 892 games in Nippon Professional Baseball, including a 56-homer season in 2022. He won a pair of Central League MVPs during his time in Japan. The real question is if his swing-and-miss tendencies will prevent him from being an everyday player in the long-term. Murakami hasn’t posted a strikeout rate lower than 28.1 percent over past three seasons in Japan, which doesn’t bode well for his ability to hit major league pitching. He’s a fine gamble for the rebuilding White Sox, but those in mixed fantasy leagues can mostly treat him as a late-round lottery ticket.

2026 projection: (Mixed $3) 537 AB, 76 R, 30 HR, 82 RBI, 7 SB, 25 2B, 1 3B, 0.216/0.323/0.434

14) Addison Barger — Toronto Blue Jays

*also outfield-eligible

2026 Outlook: Barger failed to impress as a rookie in 2024, but he slugged his way to a regular role in the Jays’ lineup last season, highlighted by the first-ever pinch hit grand slam in World Series history. While Barger came up as an infielder, he appears ticketed for right field after the Jays added Kazuma Okamoto from Japan this offseason. That shift may actually work in the Blue Jays’ favor, as Barger showed one of the strongest arms in the league last season. He registered in the 93rd percentile in bat speed and the 91st percentile in hard-hit percentage, so there’s serious power in his bat. With improved plate discipline, there’s still another level of production here. He’s likely to prove useful in mixed leagues again this season, even if he loses some at-bats against left-handed pitching.

2026 projection: (Mixed $2) 498 AB, 73 R, 25 HR, 72 RBI, 5 SB, 28 2B, 1 3B, 0.251/0.319/0.462

15) Royce Lewis — Minnesota Twins

2026 Outlook: The best thing about Lewis’ 2025 season? He appeared in a career-high 106 games. Otherwise, there’s not a lot to be excited about, as he hit just .237 with a .671 OPS. A disastrous month of May (.130 batting average, .403 OPS) pulled down his overall numbers, which Lewis attributed to returning from a hamstring injury too soon. He did cut down on his strikeouts last season, but the quality of contact didn’t come anywhere close to his 2023 output. And while the jump in speed was nice to see last year, the bulk of it came in September, making it difficult to project moving forward. Given his extensive injury history, Lewis is not someone you can count on, but the ADP is reasonable if you’re willing to bet on a return to form. Treat him as a corner infielder flier in drafts rather than a primary option at third base.

2026 projection: (Mixed $1) 450 AB, 59 R, 21 HR, 66 RBI, 6 SB, 22 2B, 1 3B, 0.256/0.311/0.449

Okamoto could be 'undervalued' 2026 fantasy asset The Blue Jays continued their strong offseason by adding Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto on a four-year deal, leaving Eric Samulski to assess what his presence means for Toronto's offseason plans and fantasy assets.

16) Kazuma Okamoto — Toronto Blue Jays

2026 Outlook: Part of an active offseason after pushing the Dodgers to the limit in the World Series, the Blue Jays invested in Okamoto with a four-year, $60 million contract, along with a posting fee to the Yomiuri Giants in Japan. The 29-year-old has been a productive power hitter in NPB, but unlike new White Sox signing Munetaka Murakami, he doesn’t have issues with making consistent contact. While Okamoto missed significant time last season due to an elbow injury, he struck out less often than ever before. There’s always a question about how a hitter from Japan will adjust to major league pitching, but Okamoto’s floor appears safer than Murakami’s from a fantasy perspective.

2026 projection: (Mixed $1) 522 AB, 70 R, 22 HR, 74 RBI, 1 SB, 26 2B, 1 3B, 0.247/0.320/0.427

17 - tied) Alec Bohm — Philadelphia Phillies

2026 Outlook: Well, this is awkward. The Phillies courted Bo Bichette heavily this offseason, seemingly nodding that Bohm’s time in Philadelphia was coming to a close, but the free agent infielder chose the Mets instead. Now the Phillies and Bohm will have to pick up the pieces and move forward. Bohm is no stranger to drama in Philadelphia and he’s shown an ability to be resilient, so a rebound can’t be ruled out. The 29-year-old remains one of the game’s better contact hitters, but he saw drop-offs with quality of contact last season, leading to a decline in his power production. The profile isn’t particularly exciting these days, but there’s clear bounce-back potential if he remains in Philadelphia.

2026 projection: (Mixed $6) 562 AB, 72 R, 18 HR, 88 RBI, 3 SB, 29 2B, 2 3B, 0.288/0.340/0.443

17 - tied) Max Muncy — Los Angeles Dodgers

2026 Outlook: While the injures are beginning to pile up, Muncy is still a productive piece of the lineup for the back-to-back World Series champs. The 35-year-old got off to a slow start last season before being diagnosed with an astigmatism in his right eye and switching to prescription glasses. The turnaround followed, including a pair of multi-homer games in June. Muncy missed time with a bone bruise in his knee in July and an oblique strain in August, but he finished the season healthy and went on to hit a key home run in Game 7 of the World Series against the Blue Jays. A career .229 hitter with no speed, Muncy comes with clear fantasy flaws, but he continues to mash right-handers while showing one of the most patient approaches in the game. While more useful in daily leagues, Muncy should find himself on most mixed-league rosters again in 2026.

2026 projection: (Mixed $2) 423 AB, 75 R, 26 HR, 78 RBI, 2 SB, 19 2B, 1 3B, 0.236/0.366/0.470

19) Caleb Durbin — Boston Red Sox

2026 Outlook: Acquired as part of the Devin Williams deal with the Yankees last offseason, Durbin fit right in on a pesky Brewers team that exceeded all expectations while posting the most wins in MLB. Serving as Milwaukee’s primary third baseman, the 25-year-old showed a contact-heavy approach and solid counting stats en route to finishing third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. Surprisingly, the Brewers traded him the Red Sox in February, where he’ll replace Alex Bregman as the team’s third baseman in 2026. Durbin’s sprint speed doesn’t quite match the gaudy stolen base totals he posted in the minors, and his batted ball data doesn’t indicate much power upside, but his pull-side approach should play well with the Green Monster in Boston. It’s not a high ceiling, but it’s still useful in mixed leagues.

2026 projection: (Mixed $2) 511 AB, 70 R, 12 HR, 64 RBI, 19 SB, 25 2B, 2 3B, 0.262/0.336/0.389

20) Brett Baty — New York Mets

*also second base-eligible

2026 Outlook: Baty entered last season as a bit of an afterthought for fantasy managers after the emergence of Mark Vientos in 2024, but the former top prospect ended up being the more productive player while showing maturity and growth defensively. The 26-year-old put himself back in the fantasy conversation with a strong month of May, but he really took off in the second half, slashing .291/.353/.477 with nine homers over 55 games while seeing time between second and third base. His improved selectivity at the plate showed up in a major jump in barrel percentage. Baty always flashed good power in the minors, so it’s very possible things are beginning to click for him. He’ll enter spring training as a bit of a question mark after the addition of Bo Bichette at third base, but there’s still plenty of opportunity for at-bats between first base, the DH spot, and left field. If the playing time is indeed there, he’ll be mixed league relevant as a multi-positional eligible player.

2026 projection: (Mixed $2) 474 AB, 67 R, 21 HR, 69 RBI, 6 SB, 25 2B, 1 3B, 0.262/0.328/0.451