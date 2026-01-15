 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalize 1-year, $8 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_250115.jpg
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carson Beck
Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen and the Colorado Rockies finalize 1-year, $8 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_250115.jpg
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Arsenal can make PL title 'statement' v. Forest

January 15, 2026 12:48 PM
The Pro Soccer Talk crew unpack Arsenal's upcoming match v. Nottingham Forest, explaining how the Gunners can use this game to show what a Premier League title-winning team can look like.

Related Videos

nbc_pst_mumc_260115.jpg
09:01
Semenyo gives MC ‘added dimension’ v. MU
nbc_pl_lowedown_260108.jpg
05:53
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_artetaintv_260108.jpg
03:45
Arteta: Arsenal ‘lacked quality’ in front of goal
nbc_pl_slotintv_260108.jpg
11:13
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
nbc_pl_arslivpostgame_260108.jpg
04:32
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsliv_260108.jpg
08:43
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_garysegmentv2_260108.jpg
03:29
Who will be Man United’s interim manager?
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260108.jpg
56
The Chua Family is Liverpool through and through
nbc_pl_orsteinsegment_260108.jpg
06:32
Man City have ‘stepped up’ efforts to sign Guehi
nbc_pl_earleua_260104.jpg
03:29
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal’s success
nbc_pl_mustoeua_260104.jpg
02:45
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
nbc_pl_amoriumtz_260104.jpg
01:53
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
03:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
03:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
nbc_pl_postgame_250104.jpg
03:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
nbc_pl_lowedown_260104.jpg
04:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchinterview_260104.jpg
06:28
Amorim: I’m ‘manager’ of Man United, not ‘coach’
nbc_pl_arteta_260103.jpg
02:30
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_rice_260103.jpg
01:52
Rice reacts to Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_260103.jpg
02:16
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
nbc_pl_2robbies_tease_260101.jpg
01:57
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
nbc_pl_2robbies_underappreciate_260101.jpg
04:31
2 Robbies’ midseason underappreciated team
nbc_pl_lowedown_260101.jpg
05:48
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?
nbc_pl_chepostgame_251230.jpg
02:06
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
nbc_pl_artetainv_251230.jpg
03:34
Arteta calls win over Villa ‘a beautiful evening’
nbc_pl_guinesssalesvideo_251230.jpg
01:05
‘Devotion knows no distance’ for PL diehards
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251230.jpg
02:00
Emery: Arsenal’s first goal ‘changed everything’
nbc_pl_morgan_251230.jpg
02:38
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
nbc_pl_2gabes_251230.jpg
03:27
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa
nbc_pl_arspostgame_251230.jpg
02:28
Arsenal’s hunger on display in rout of Villa

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_250115.jpg
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_250115.jpg
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
nbc_rtf_cfbbigpic_260115.jpg
08:30
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_260115.jpg
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
nbc_dps_boomeresiasoninterview_260115.jpg
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh
nbc_nba_enjoy_nonplayoffteams_260115.jpg
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_260115.jpg
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
nbc_rtf_predictions_260115.jpg
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship
nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
nbc_rtf_qbcomp_260115.jpg
03:28
Beck will need ‘game of his life’ to beat Indiana
nbc_rtf_freemannfl_260115.jpg
04:57
Freeman responds to NFL speculation
nbc_ffhh_wot_260115.jpg
05:35
Ward will be borderline QB2 for superflex leagues
nbc_rtf_natchamppreview_260115.jpg
07:34
Previewing Miami vs. Indiana in CFP final
nbc_rtf_dantereturns_260115.jpg
03:21
What does Moore’s return mean for Oregon, Raiola?
nbc_rtf_2026draft_260115.jpg
02:31
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
nbc_ffhh_houvnwp_260115.jpg
04:19
Maye will be ‘different animal’ for Texans defense
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260115.jpg
02:13
Walker among best prop bets for divisional round
ncb_ffhh_sfvsea_260115.jpg
02:25
Expect Seahawks’ JSN to ‘feast’ vs. 49ers
nbc_ffhh_larvchi_260115.jpg
03:41
Will Rams offense right the ship against Bears?
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260115.jpg
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
nbc_ffhh_bufvsden_260115.jpg
08:09
Can Harvey take advantage of poor BUF run defense?
nbc_ffhh_miketomlin_260115.jpg
04:28
Will Tomlin be best head coach option in 2027?
nbc_nba_enjoy_knickskings_260115.jpg
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
nbc_ffhh_johnharbaugh_260115.jpg
08:18
Harbaugh will bring ‘stability’ to Giants culture
hunter_mpx.jpg
05:06
Should Cavaliers make a move at trade deadline?
nbc_pst_senmor_260115.jpg
10:27
Senegal, Morocco ‘two best teams’ in AFCON final
nbc_pst_totbvb_260115.jpg
10:28
Which version of Spurs will show up v. Dortmund?