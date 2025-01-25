Jett Lawrence wins first 2025 Supercross race in Round 3 at Anaheim 2, Ken Roczen takes the red plate

Jett Lawrence earned his first Monster Energy Supercross victory in Round 3 as the red plate holder Eli Tomac stumbled on the start and had to overcome a 16th-place position at the conclusion of Lap 1.

“I had to be very patient,” Lawrence told Peacock’s Will Christien. “Jason (Anderson) was riding really well and I was struggling to find anywhere to gain heaps on him before trying to make a pass. You kind of had to get a little risky in the whoops. They were very edgy; I think we both got sketchy going through them.”

Justin Cooper earned the holeshot after advancing from the Last Chance Qualifier but Anderson stayed on his back wheel.

Anderson grabbed the early lead with Jett coming through to third during the opening laps. When Jett caught Lawrence midway through the race, he was forced to ride conservatively and not allow Anderson an opportunity to allow the bad blood between these two riders to boil over.

Jett found the right spot to make his move on Lap 15 and he stood Anderson up in a corner.

The battle between those two riders allowed Ken Roczen to close the distance. He took second from Anderson late in the race and accumulated enough points to become the third red plate holder in the fist three rounds.

Roczen obtaining red plate is an 'absolute dream' A stoked Ken Roczen discusses the significance of obtaining the red plate after an "insane" Round 3 of Supercross at Anaheim 2.

“It’s an absolute dream for real. After I was in position last week with fourth and possibly third, I came back and thought it would have been so rad to share a red plate with Eli. I haven’t had the red plate in such a long time.”

Roczen has a three-point lead over Chase Sexton. Tomac’s early race problems and a seventh-place finish dropped him to a tie for third with Lawrence.

The last time Roczen had the red plate was after Anaheim 1 in 2022.

Anderson held on for third.

“That rain gives you quite a bit of anxiety as we’re sitting on the line,” Anderson said. “I was able to get out front. The pace up there is really fast and I had pressure the whole time.”

Sexton finished fourth with Hunter Lawrence taking fifth.

Cooper fell to sixth after his long trip to the feature.

Click here for complete 4540 Feature results

Deegan: 'Keep talking and I'll come out swinging' Haiden Deegan returns to the top of the podium after winning 250 Supercross A2 and has some words for his fellow riders after failing to win in the first two rounds.

After two weeks with modest starts, Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot and rode away from the field in the 250 West division to win by five seconds over the red plate holder Julien (JuJu) Beaumer.

“You pissed off the bull last week,” Deegan said. “JuJu ran his mouth so it’s time to lock in. You don’t want to piss me off because I come out swinging.”

A rivalry may be developing between Deegan and Beaumer. Deegan was overtaking the leader when he rode Beaumer wide during his heat race. Beaumer tried to return the favor on the first lap of the main, but could not execute the move.

“Qualifying was good this morning and we got together in that heat race,” Beaumer said. “Nothing to worry about and I got docked as well (for jumping on a red cross flag). That didn’t help my case but I got a good start and he rode great. Hats off to him. He was the better man tonight.”

Beaumer retains the red plate by seven points over second-place Deegan.

Cole Davies inherited third when Jordon Smith crashed on the final lap trying to take second away from Beaumer. Davies finished fourth last week in San Diego so this was his first appearance on the podium.

Smith lost only one position in the crash and held onto fourth after standing on the podium in the last two races.

Coty Schock rounded out the top five. He narrowly missed that mark in the first two races of the season with sixth-place finishes in A1 and at San Deigo.

In his first professional Supercross race, Drew Adams scored a top-10 by finishing eighth.

Click here for complete 250 West feature results

Anaheim 2 Pre Race Notes

Three rounds into the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season and injuries are beginning to mount. In separate incidents last week, Jo Shimoda and Ty Masterpool broke two fingers. Masterpool, along with Stylez Robertson, will not mount up for Anaheim 2. Shimoda rode press day, but is still evaluating whether he his hand will be strong enough to make the full program.

In the 450 division, Christian Craig is out for another week as he allows his knee to heal after off-season surgery. He was joined on the injured roster last week by Ryan Breece, who also sat out San Diego with a torn ACL.

Back in the 250 division, Ryder DiFrancesco suffered an arm injury midweek in a practice crash. Derek Drake (Lyme disease), Evan Ferry (Achilles), and Talon Hawkins (Broken Femur) will also fail to mount up.

One major item of news this week was the dramatic separation of Jett and Hunter Lawrence from their long-time agent Lucas Mirtl.

Anaheim 2 Features

450s

Tomac gets a bad start as one of the riders who advanced through the LCQ, Cooper gets the holeshot.

Anderson and Jett put on a show in the opening lap that resolves in Anderson’s favor.

Tomac’s red plate is in danger as he is buried outside the top 15.

Aaron Plessinger slides into Dylan Ferrandis and their bikes get hooked together on Lap 5. Tomac cracks the top 10.

Roczen has settled into fourth with Sexton fifth.

Anderson takes the lead from Cooper on Lap 7.

Jett takes second from Cooper on Lap 8, bringing Roczen with him. Sexton moves into fourth.

Tomac moves up to ninth on Lap 9.

Lawrence catches Anderson. There is bad blood between these riders.

In third, Roczen has caught the leaders.

Plessinger retires with a broken throttle.

Jett can get alongside Anderson, but the veteran responds and holds him off.

On Lap 15, Jett stands Anderson up and takes the lead.

On Lap 16, Tomac gets around Webb for seventh and then immediately takes over seventh from Malcolm Stewart.

Roczen passes Anderson for second on Lap 18 but Anderson takes it right back. And then Roczen finally settles the battle for the runner-up spot.

Jett hangs on for the win with Roczen (second) and Anderson (third) taking the podium positions.

Click here for complete 4540 Feature results

250s

Deegan gets the holeshot but Beaumer doesn’t let him get away. He tries to ride Deegan wide but can’t get the job done.

By Lap 7, Deegan has built a four-second advantage over Beaumer.

Smith retains his consistency and is third for now.

Fourth-place Cole Davies and Schock round out the top five at the halfway point.

Shimoda is just outside that mark in sixth as rain begins to fall.

In the rain, Smith catches Beaumer on Lap 15.

Deegan scores the victory by 4.498 seconds over Beaumer.

Davies got third on the final lap when Smith crashes trying to pass Beaumer.

Click here for complete 250 West feature results

Anaheim 2 LCQs

450s

Cooper and Colt Nichols get up front quickly.

Some of the best racing happens in the LCQs with multiple passes between Kevin Moran, Mitchell Harrison, and Justin Starling for the last spot in the main.

Two factory riders, Cooper (Yamaha) and Benny Bloss (Beta) advance. Nichols fell back to third and Moranz takes the final transfer position.

Click here for complete 450 results

250s

Two big crashes in the first turn takes several riders out including Derek Kelley.

Billy Laninovich had a transfer spot for a moment before he crashed.

When the smoke cleared, it’s Josh Varize, Gavin Towers, Preston Masciangelo, and Collin Jurin in the transfer positions halfway through.

Towers takes the lead from Varize in the second half of the race. Masciangelo and Jurin hold their positions to advance.

Click here for complete 250W LCQ results

Anaheim 2 Heats

450s

Tomac gets the holeshot as a pileup erupts behind him.

Included in the opening corner crash were Cooper, Plessinger, and Stewart who are outside the top nine. Today is Plessinger’s birthday.

Webb and Hunter round out the top three on Lap 4. Plessinger has moved into a transfer position.

Stewart follows his through, but Cooper is still worse than ninth.

Jerry Robin rides seventh as time runs off the clock. If he holds on, he will make his sixth feature.

Tomac wins by more than eight seconds over Webb with Hunter taking the final podium position.

Plessinger moved up to fourth at the end with Stewart rounding out the top five.

Mitchell Oldenburg (sixth), Robin (seventh), Fredrik Noren (eighth), and Shane McElrath (ninth) also advance.

Cooper missed by one position and will have to go through the LCQ. Cooper gave it his all but stumbled in the final corner of that last lap.

Click here for complete 450 Heat 1 results

In Heat 2, Jett gets the holeshot, but Anderson goes around him quickly.

Roczen settles into third.

Jett catches Anderson and that slows them down enough to bring Sexton into the fight.

For several laps, Jett keeps peeking but can’t get completely alongside El Hombre.

Anderson holds Jett off for with win with Sexton taking the final podium position.

Roczen was pushed back to fourth with Ferrandis rounding out the top five.

Justin Barcia (sixth), Justin Hill (seventh), Joey Savatgy (eighth), and Cade Clason (ninth) also advance.

Nichols is the first man on the outside looking in. He’ll go to the LCQ.

Click here for complete 450 Heat 2 results

250s

Schock takes the early lead of 250 West Heat 1.

Shimoda is riding despite the pain of two broken fingers. He gives up third to Davies halfway through.

With time running off the clock, Davies catches Schock.

Schock holds him off with Davies on his back wheel.

Smith passed Shimoda near the end of the race with the rookie Drew Adams, in his first Supercross start, rounding out the top five.

Lux Turner (sixth), Dylan Walsh (seventh), Dominique Thury (eighth), and Max Sanford (ninth) also advance.

Click here for complete 250W Heat 1 results

Beaumer and Deegan will race head to head in this heat.

Beaumer gets the advantage early as Deegan battles Michael Mosiman.

Deegan catches Beaumer and makes the pass after riding red plate holder wide. Beaumer hits the ground. Deegan rides off course later that same lap but holds onto the lead.

Mosiman took second from Beaumer as a result of the crash.

Brad West crashes and is slow to rise.

Deegan takes the heat victory over Mosiman and Beaumer.

“If I’ve got one coming, I’ve got one coming,” Deegan said from the top of the podium. “It’s Supercross racing.”

In his first 250 race of 2025, Enzo Lopes finishes fourth. Hunter Yoder rounds out the top five.

Parker Ross (sixth), Anthony Bourdon (seventh), Jett Reynolds (eighth), and TJ Albright (ninth) also advance.

Beaumer gets moved down two positions for jumping on a red flag, so move Lopes and Yoder up.

Julien Beaumer was penalized two positions in the second 250SX heat race for jumping during a wheels-on-the-ground flag on over/under bridge .

That bumps him from 3rd to 5th.

Reven Gordon also penalized for same incident. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SuperMotocross #SX2025 pic.twitter.com/7rJhSDAxwu — Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) January 26, 2025

Click here for complete 250 W Heat 2 results

Anaheim 2 Qualification

Jorge Prado crashed in Qualification 1 and was slow to rise with a shoulder injury. Prado provided an update with Race Day Live’s Steven “Lurch” Lane. He dislocated his shoulder in the crash and will miss the remainder of Round 3.

Jett waited until his final lap to post the fastest time in Qualification 1 with a 57.939-second lap. Jett was not happy with his lap, however, claiming that he clipped several barriers on his way to the flag.

Tomac (58.405) led most of the session but got loose in the sand section on his second heater lap.

Stewart (58.570) places third on the chart.

Fourth-place Sexton and teammate Plessinger round out the top five.

Click here for 450 Group A Qualification 1 results

Lawrence (57.086) swept qualification with the fastest lap in Q2, bettering his first session by .853 seconds.

Tomac remained second with a lap of 57.904 but he had the distinction of winning the mock holeshot, which could come in handy tonight.

Sexton was third fastest with a time of 57.921.

Click here for 450 Group A Qualification 2 results

Click here for combined 450 results

Fourth-place Anderson and Cooper rounded out the top five.

Deegan is still searching for his first Supercross victory of 2025. In Qualification 1, he posts the fastest time of 58.948. He is the only rider under 59 seconds.

Beaumer wants to hold onto his red plate and sits second on the chart with a time of 59.343. Mosiman (1:00.540) rounds out the top three.

Fourth-place Smith and Anthony Bourdon round out the top five.

Click here for 250W Group A Qualification 1 results

Beaumer exacts revenge in the second session with a lap of 57.529 that secures the top spot for tonight’s program.

Smith jumps to second with a lap of 58.419 as Deegan slots into third with 58.499.

Fourth-place Davies and Mosiman continue to show speed.

Click here for 250W Group A Qualification 2 results

Click here for combined 250W results

Anaheim 2 Free Practice

Jett (58.855) and Tomac (59.159) will renew their championship battle in fast form. Jett posted the fastest lap in Free Practice with Tomac on his heels.

Stewart slotted into third with a lap of 59.632, and Anderson (59.759) was the fourth and final rider under the one-minute mark.

Webb rounded out the top five.

Click here for 450 Group A practice times

Click here for combined 450 practice times

In the 250 division, Adams will make his professional debut this week. He is not short on speed after posting the ninth-quickest time of 1:03.605.

Adams’ time was 2.4 seconds slower than Smith (1:01.169), who led the session,

Mosiman (1:01.614) and Deegan (1:01.669) were the next two fastest riders.

Red plate holder Beaumer (1:01.981) and Davies (1:01.992) rounded out the top five.

Click here for 250W Group A practice times

Click here for combined 250W practice times

More SuperMotocross News

While we wait for the evening program to begin, catch up on some of the news you may have missed:

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | WMX Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

2025 TV Schedule | Track Maps

Ty Masterpool, Stilez Robertson out of Supercross A2

Betting lines, odds, predictions for A1

Jett and Hunter Lawrence fire agent

How to Watch Anaheim 2

Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity

What riders said after San Diego

San Diego 450 results | 250 results

Eli Tomac, Julien Beaumer win San Diego

Ty Masterpool moves to 250 West

Chase Sexton, Jo Shimoda win A1

