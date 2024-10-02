Pro Motocross announces Early Bird ticket sales for 2025 schedule
Ticket sales for the 2025 Pro Motocross season are live with an Early Bird discount available.
Pro Motocross will begin on May 24, 2025, in Pala, California, and run through August 23, 2025, in Mechanicsville, Maryland, at Budds Creek MX Park.
Most of the 2025 schedule remains the same as in 2024, with the RedBud National keeping its traditional Fourth of July weekend date. The Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, has moved up two rounds, however, with the Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York, and Budds Creek slotting into the final two weekends.
Click on individual venue names below to access tickets for that round, which are available through Universe.com, a TicketMaster company.
To unlock the Early Bird savings, use promo code PROMX25 at checkout.
2025 Motocross Schedule
May 24: Fox Raceway; Pala California
May 31: Hangtown; Rancho Cordova, California
June 7: Thunder Valley; Lakewood, Colorado
June 14: High Point; Mount Morris, Pennsylvania
June 28: The Wick 338; Southwick, Massachusetts
July 5: RedBud; Buchanan, Michigan (coming soon; event details)
July 12: Spring Creek; Millville, Minnesota
July 19: Washougal, Washington
August 9: Ironman; Crawfordsville, Indiana
August 16: Unadilla; New Berlin, New York
August 23: Budds Creek; Mechanicsville, Maryland
