Joey Savatgy moves to Fire Power Honda from Factory Triumph

Joey Savatgy will exchange his Factory Triumph ride for a Fire Power Honda 450 and the World Supercross Championship (WSX) in a move expected to continue into the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Savatgy was precluded from racing in the Supercross series because he pointed out of the division in 2018; he was originally signed to race for two years with the new OEM in SuperMotocross. He was expected to move from the 250 Pro Motocross series to a 450 in 2025, but the team announced the 450 bike would not be ready until 2026 after his two-year contract expired.

The rule that excludes Savatgy from racing in the 250 division has been removed from the rulebook but remains for those originally effected.

Just before the SMX playoffs began, it was announced he would leave Triumph.

“To get the call from this team was exactly what I needed,” Savatgy said in a press release from the WSX. “I wanted to race a 450, but unfortunately, the team I was with didn’t have one.”

Savatgy finished second in the 2022 WSX Championship after finishing seventh in the British GP and winning in Australia.

“Joey is a world-class rider who has consistently proven himself as one of the top Supercross athletes in the sport today,” said Yarrive Konsky, Team Principal of Fire Power Honda. “In both 2022 and 2023, he raced hard and challenged Ken [Roczen], and I know he’s determined to claim the WSX title that has slipped through his fingers - twice. He’s now with a team that has secured two world championships, and we’re fully committed to supporting him in achieving our shared goals.”

The WSX four-race season begins October 26, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

