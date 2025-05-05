Spieth 'takes step forward' at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets
Lowry scores late in 2OT to rally Jets to 4-3 win over Blues in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Thirteen
Ruud beats Draper in Madrid Open final to win his first Masters 1000 title
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Lance McCullers Jr. pitches 3 2/3 scoreless innings for Astros in his first appearance since 2022

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
nbc_golf_blackdesertfinalrd_250504.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_cuptexas_250504.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets
Lowry scores late in 2OT to rally Jets to 4-3 win over Blues in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Thirteen
Ruud beats Draper in Madrid Open final to win his first Masters 1000 title
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Lance McCullers Jr. pitches 3 2/3 scoreless innings for Astros in his first appearance since 2022

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
nbc_golf_blackdesertfinalrd_250504.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_cuptexas_250504.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spieth 'takes step forward' at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

May 4, 2025 10:03 PM
Jordan Spieth had a resurgence at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, posting his lowest round on the PGA Tour since 2021, and the Golf Central crew examines how Spieth took a major step forward this weekend.
Up Next
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
4:46
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’
Now Playing
golfinsperity.jpg
3:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250503.jpg
5:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
4:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
4:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
8:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
5:36
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
9:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflernelson_250430.jpg
07:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
08:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
01:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
zach_johnson.jpg
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
nbc_golf_gtroundtablev2_250428.jpg
06:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250428.jpg
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
03:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
02:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
04:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
02:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
06:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
07:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250424.jpg
09:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
nbc_golf_zurichformat_250423.jpg
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_blackdesertfinalrd_250504.jpg
12:29
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_cuptexas_250504.jpg
20:08
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
nbc_nas_busch_250504.jpg
02:26
Busch backs into wall from third at Texas
nbc_nas_restartwreck_250504.jpg
02:04
Big wreck at Texas collects Wallace, Bowman, more
nbc_golf_cjcupfinalrdv2_250504.jpg
13:29
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
oly_atw300_250504.jpg
06:53
Ngetich wins Grand Slam long distance title
bednarek.jpg
03:29
Bednarek perfect in Grand Slam Track with 200m win
sydneyml.jpg
03:54
McLaughlin-Levrone glides to long hurdles title
nbc_pl_jpwodegaardintv_250503.jpg
03:58
Odegaard wants Arsenal to channel anger v. PSG
nbc_pl_2robbies_uclclip_250504.jpg
04:04
Top-5 race: Chelsea rising, Forest ‘limping’
grantfisher.jpg
08:52
Fisher secures title in 5000m at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250504v3.jpg
03:25
Paulino earns Slam title with 200m national record
oly_atw800_250504v2.jpg
04:38
Hailu wins short distance Grand Slam title
oly_atm400_250504.jpg
03:44
400m PR keeps dos Santos unbeaten at Slam Track
cunningham__548114.jpg
02:58
Cunningham’s 100m personal best secures Miami Slam
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustou_250504.jpg
02:44
Lavia ‘brings physicality’ to Chelsea’s midfield
nbc_pl_update_250504.jpg
11:46
PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt
nbc_pl_chelivhl_250504.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250504_copy.jpg
03:07
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_palmercaicedo_250504.jpg
03:31
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
nbc_pl_chelseapm_250504.jpg
05:54
‘Impressive’ Chelsea edge past Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal3v2_250504.jpg
02:22
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 3-1 lead over Reds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250504.jpg
42
Van Dijk’s header gives Liverpool life v. Chelsea
nbc_imsa_porschemiami_250503.jpg
13:17
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Miami
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250504.jpg
01:34
Quansah’s own goal doubles Chelsea’s lead
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_250504.jpg
12:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_guardofhonor_250504.jpg
01:14
Liverpool receive Guard of Honor from Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250504.jpg
01:14
Fernandez blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_brevmunhl_250504_(1).jpg
16:58
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man United Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_westhamtottenham_250504.jpg
08:05
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 35