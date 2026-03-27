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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Kentucky at Iowa State
Iowa State vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets
MLB: San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
5-time Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward announces retirement following 16-year career in majors
Laurence Fournier Beaudry Guillaume Cizeron
Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron lead worlds ice dance; will U.S. streak continue?

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Misiorowski could be ‘really, really special’
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DeLauter launches two home runs in MLB debut
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How Duren can propel Pistons to deep playoff run

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Can Iowa spoil Illinois' run in the Elite 8?

March 27, 2026 12:10 PM
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down Iowa's Elite 8 matchup with Illinois on Saturday where the Fighting Illini are currently -6.5 point favorites.

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