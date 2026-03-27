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HLs: Dodgers power past D-backs on Opening Day

March 27, 2026 12:42 AM
Dave Roberts and the Dodgers rolled to an Opening Day win behind six strong innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and critical contributions from Andy Pages, Will Smith, and several others.

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