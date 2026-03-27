 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_icemancaleb_260327.jpg
Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
nbc_pft_nbafuture_260327.jpg
Silver: NBA is going to fix tanking ‘full stop’
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260327.jpg
Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_icemancaleb_260327.jpg
Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
nbc_pft_nbafuture_260327.jpg
Silver: NBA is going to fix tanking ‘full stop’
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260327.jpg
Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will Dolphins or Jets have better record in 2026?

March 27, 2026 08:32 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Florio look at the odds to win the AFC East, with the Buffalo Bills on top and the Miami Dolphins with the longest odds to win the division.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_icemancaleb_260327.jpg
01:55
Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
nbc_pft_nbafuture_260327.jpg
04:57
Silver: NBA is going to fix tanking ‘full stop’
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260327.jpg
21:50
Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_bradyroleraiders_260327.jpg
13:15
Analyzing ‘disconnect’ between Brady and Raiders
nbc_pft_bradypostplaying_260327.jpg
11:23
Brady still ‘finding himself’ post-playing career
nbc_pft_bradyplayingpossibility_260327.jpg
08:02
Would any NFL teams take Brady as their QB?
nbc_pft_bradyinquiredplayingagain_260327.jpg
09:56
Brady asked NFL about a possible playing comeback
nbc_pft_jsnpaid_260327.jpg
12:06
JSN is a ‘foundational piece’ for Seahawks
nbc_roto_joeflacco_260326.jpg
01:27
Flacco will help pass catchers if Burrow gets hurt
nbc_roto_rjharvey_260326.jpg
01:30
Harvey ready to make a big jump in 2026?
nbc_csu_arvellreese_260326.jpg
04:21
Why Reese’s bag drill shouldn’t ring alarm bells
nbc_csu_lavontedavid_260326.jpg
02:47
Celebrating ‘one of the best’ Bucs ever in David
nbc_csu_afcwestqbs_260326.jpg
04:33
Is 2026 AFC West best QB division of all time?
nbc_csu_draftlb_260326.jpg
03:56
Simms’ LB draft rankings: CJ Allen, Georgia
nbc_csu_dkwr_260326.jpg
02:05
How many WRs will go in Round 1 of NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260326.jpg
01:39
NFL most regular season wins best bets for 2026
nbc_ffhh_loveqbs_260326.jpg
07:01
Can Murray return to fantasy relevance with MIN?
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_260326.jpg
02:07
Daniels’ lack of weapons hurts fantasy stock
nbc_ffhh_lovepcs_260326.jpg
08:31
Pickens, Evans have great fantasy situations
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_260326.jpg
02:44
Meltcalf, Thomas Jr. are receivers trending down
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_260326.jpg
12:38
Why Jeanty will thrive in new Raiders offense
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_260326.jpg
07:04
Roster changes dent Achane, Irving’s outlook
nbc_pft_simmslbs_260326.jpg
08:27
Simms’ draft LB rankings: Ohio State duo leads
nbc_pft_lionsfuture_260326.jpg
10:32
Are Campbell and Holmes in ‘total lockstep’?
nbc_pft_mahomesthrowing_260326.jpg
02:44
Mahomes posts new throwing video after injury
nbc_pft_scheduleupdates_260326.jpg
03:16
NFL announces schedule updates for SEA, SF and LAR
nbc_pft_tier4lbs_260326.jpg
03:49
Simms’ draft LB rankings: Analyzing tier four
nbc_pft_nflratalks_260326.jpg
06:14
CBA talks between NFL, NFLRA hit standstill
nbc_pft_fulltimerefs_260326.jpg
12:10
Will the NFL ever get full-time officials?
nbc_pft_flaccostarter_260326.jpg
10:40
Flacco: Teams ‘dumb’ for not signing me as starter

Latest Clips

yama_mpx.jpg
01:46
HLs: Yamamoto strikes out six on Opening Day
NEW_SITE_HL.jpg
01:58
HLs: Dodgers power past D-backs on Opening Day
PAGES_MPX.jpg
01:27
Dodgers’ offense will ‘wear out’ opponents in 2026
TUCKER_NEW.jpg
01:51
Tucker unpacks ‘unbelievable’ first game with LAD
WILL_SMITH.jpg
47
Smith piles it on D-backs with two-run homer
KYLE_TUCKER.jpg
46
Tucker records first hit, RBI as a Dodger
new_andy.jpg
01:14
Pages’ three-run jack gives Dodgers the lead
nbc_mlb_perdomohr_260326.jpg
58
Perdomo crushes two-run home run off Yamamoto
NEW_CLAYTON.jpg
02:11
Kershaw explores what sets Ohtani apart
ROBERTS_MPX.jpg
01:44
Roberts: 2026 Dodgers roster could be ‘best’ yet
FERRELL_MPX.jpg
02:28
Freeman, Rojas ride into stadium with Will Ferrell
nbc_golf_texasdayone_260326.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
nbc_nba_eftg_antman_260326.jpg
03:31
Davis: Edwards should turn game up ‘two notches’
nbc_nba_eftg_webelieve_260326.jpg
06:42
Davis shares memories with the We Believe Warriors
nbc_nba_eftg_crossroads_260326.jpg
08:54
Why attending Crossroads was therapeutic for Davis
nbc_dls_wolvesrocketsreax_260326.jpg
03:16
T’Wolves’ OT win over Rockets is an ‘absurdity’
nbc_mlb_pitnym2min__260326.jpg
01:56
HLs: Mets sink Pirates behind new-look offense
boothtaping.jpg
04:02
Mets flash new ‘identity’ in Opening Day win
nbc_smx_30board_260326_2.jpg
12:00
Was Deegan penalized too harshly in Birmingham?
nbc_mlb_bengeintv_260326.jpg
01:19
Mets’ Benge was on ‘cloud nine’ after first HR
freddy.jpg
48
Alvarez gets MLB’s first successful ABS challenge
nbc_mlb_alvarezhr_260326.jpg
01:02
Alvarez jolts Citi Field with second-deck blast
nbc_mlb_bengehr_260326.jpg
57
Mets’ Benge belts first career HR in MLB debut
nbc_mlb_skenesout_260326.jpg
39
Mets chase Skenes after five-run first inning
nbc_roto_jacksonchouriov2_260326.jpg
01:10
Chourio to miss time with hairline fracture
nbc_roto_bluejaysv2_260326.jpg
01:25
Blue Jays’ rotation different than anticipated
nbc_roto_maxfriedv2_260326.jpg
01:25
Fried starts season with solid outing for Yankees
nbc_mlb_sotosingle_260326.jpg
40
Soto ignites Mets’ fifth with first RBI of 2026
nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_260326.jpg
15:17
UConn’s Hurley: We’re entering Sweet 16 ‘quieter’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260326.jpg
12:08
Daniel compares Mendoza, Simpson ahead of draft