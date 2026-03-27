Michigan State vs. UConn NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets

No. 2 seed UConn faces No. 3 seed Michigan State in a highly anticipated Sweet 16 matchup Friday night in Washington, D.C.

The matchup is a tactical duel featuring UConn’s complex offense, which thrives on off-ball screens and cuts, against Michigan State’s disciplined defensive schemes. At its core, this game comes down to Michigan State attempting to derail UConn’s motion-based offense with their transition game and defensive rebounding.

A major focal point will be the performance of UConn forward Alex Karaban, who takes the court riding a heater, having shot 9-16 in each of the Huskies’ first two games of the Tournament. The senior is also 8-17 from beyond the arc in those games. Karaban’s outside shooting combined with Tarris Reed Jr.’s dominance on the boards – 40 rebounds in the last two games – has UConn playing some of their best basketball of the season.

Michigan State will likely counter those strengths of UConn with the quickness of Coen Carr and Cam Ward to disrupt and wear down the veteran Karaban and the combination of Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler to battle Reed on the boards. While those players are all large pieces for Tom Izzo the Spartans go as Jeremy Fears Jr. goes. The Sophomore point guard dished out a tournament-best 16 assists in Sparty’s 77-69 win over Louisville.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Michigan State vs. UConn

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 9:45PM EST

9:45PM EST Site: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena City: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Network/Streaming: CBS

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Game Odds: Michigan State Spartans vs. UConn Huskies

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Michigan State (+105), UConn (-125)

Michigan State (+105), UConn (-125) Spread: UConn -2.5

UConn -2.5 Total: 135.5

This game opened Michigan State -1.5 with the Total set at 140.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

UConn 'better than advertised' ahead of Sweet 16 Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell preview Friday's showdown between Michigan State and UConn in the Sweet 16 and wonder if the Spartans have what it takes to tame the Huskies.

Expected Starting Lineups: Michigan State vs. UConn

Michigan State Spartans

G Jeremy Fears Jr.

F Jordan Scott

F Jaxon Kohler

F Coen Carr

C Carson Cooper

UConn Huskies

G Malachi Smith

G Solo Ball

G Braylon Mullins

F Alex Karaban

F Tarris Reed Jr.

Important stats, trends and insights: Michigan State vs. UConn

UConn is 14-22 ATS this season

Michigan State is 19-15 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 17 of UConn’s 36 games this season (17-19)

The OVER has cashed in 16 of Michigan State’s 34 games this season (16-18)

The Spartans have won and covered the last 2 times these schools have played but they have not played since 2021

Braylon Mullins is averaging 14.5 points per game but is just 2-14 from deep in the NCAA Tournament

is averaging 14.5 points per game but is just 2-14 from deep in the NCAA Tournament Jeremy Fears Jr. has tallied 27 assists but 9 turnovers through 2 games of the NCAA Tournament

Kellogg on how this March Madness has unfolded CBS Sports Analyst Clark Kellogg joins Dan Patrick to discuss the March Madness tournament so far, the conversations around a lack of 'Cinderella' in this year's tournament and the outlook for the Sweet 16.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between Michigan State vs. UConn:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan -8.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan -8.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 171.5

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