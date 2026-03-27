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Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
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Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule

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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Watch Now

Would any NFL teams take Brady as their QB?

March 27, 2026 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley dive into Tom Brady saying he inquired the NFL about a potential comeback, questioning if any teams would take the 48-year-old and more.

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