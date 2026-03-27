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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Kentucky at Iowa State
Iowa State vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets
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5-time Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward announces retirement following 16-year career in majors
Laurence Fournier Beaudry Guillaume Cizeron
Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron lead worlds ice dance; will U.S. streak continue?

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Misiorowski could be ‘really, really special’
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DeLauter launches two home runs in MLB debut
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How Duren can propel Pistons to deep playoff run

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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Kentucky at Iowa State
Iowa State vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets
MLB: San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
5-time Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward announces retirement following 16-year career in majors
Laurence Fournier Beaudry Guillaume Cizeron
Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron lead worlds ice dance; will U.S. streak continue?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jacob_260327.jpg
Misiorowski could be ‘really, really special’
nbc_roto_delauter_260327.jpg
DeLauter launches two home runs in MLB debut
nbc_roto_duren_260327.jpg
How Duren can propel Pistons to deep playoff run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5

March 27, 2026 11:42 AM
Watch full highlights from Stage 5 of the 2026 Volta a Catalunya, where riders raced 155.3 kilometers from La Seu D'Urgell to Coll De Pal.

Latest Clips

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01:17
Misiorowski could be ‘really, really special’
nbc_roto_delauter_260327.jpg
01:26
DeLauter launches two home runs in MLB debut
nbc_roto_duren_260327.jpg
01:22
How Duren can propel Pistons to deep playoff run
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01:19
Has Hornets’ Knueppel sealed ROTY award debate?
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06:30
Zingas/Kolesnik 4th after rhythm dance at worlds
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01:22
Skenes opening day outing not a long-term concern
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01:18
McGonigle had ‘eye-popping’ MLB debut for Tigers
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06:55
Fournier Beaudry/Cizeron take sizeable worlds lead
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01:50
Why Purdue ‘could be a good bet’ against Arizona
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01:41
Can Iowa spoil Illinois’ run in the Elite 8?
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09:18
Mannix divides NBA MVP award contenders into tiers
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01:55
Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
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04:57
Silver: NBA is going to fix tanking ‘full stop’
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21:50
Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule
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03:09
Will Dolphins or Jets have better record in 2026?
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Analyzing ‘disconnect’ between Brady and Raiders
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11:23
Brady still ‘finding himself’ post-playing career
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08:02
Would any NFL teams take Brady as their QB?
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09:56
Brady asked NFL about a possible playing comeback
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12:06
JSN is a ‘foundational piece’ for Seahawks
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01:46
HLs: Yamamoto strikes out six on Opening Day
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01:58
HLs: Dodgers power past D-backs on Opening Day
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01:27
Dodgers’ offense will ‘wear out’ opponents in 2026
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01:51
Tucker unpacks ‘unbelievable’ first game with LAD
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47
Smith piles it on D-backs with two-run homer
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46
Tucker records first hit, RBI as a Dodger
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01:14
Pages’ three-run jack gives Dodgers the lead
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Perdomo crushes two-run home run off Yamamoto
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02:11
Kershaw explores what sets Ohtani apart
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01:44
Roberts: 2026 Dodgers roster could be ‘best’ yet