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Levito 4th at World Figure Skating Championships
March 27, 2026 04:48 PM
Entering the free skate in 4th, Isabeau Levito registered a score of 134.83 points to finish 4th overall (206.99) at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, Czechia.
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