Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash, charged with misdemeanor DUI

Golf superstar Tiger Woods was involved in a vehicular incident in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, according to local authorities.

According to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. local time.

Budensiek said the vehicle Woods was driving clipped a trailer that was being pulled by a truck and rolled over on the driver side. Officers arrived on the scene, administered tests and Woods was placed under arrest after exhibiting signs of impairment.

Woods was taken to the jail where he blew 0.00 on a breathalyzer, but refused a urine test, according to Budensiek. He was charged with misdemeanor property damage and, due to his refusal of a urine test, was also charged with misdemeanor DUI. As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Woods took his first competitive golf shots in over a year this past Tuesday at the TGL Finals in the SoFi Center located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.