Scottie Scheffler withdraws from Texas Houston Open

Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from this week’s Texas Houston Open reportedly over the birth of his second child.

The PGA Tour confirmed Scheffler’s withdrawal with Matt Kuchar stepping in as the replacement.

The news comes two weeks ahead of the Masters, where Scheffler has won the green jacket twice and will be the favorite once again.

The world No. 1 last competed at the Players March 13-15, finishing T-22 at five-under.