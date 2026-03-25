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Houston Open 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut

  
Published March 25, 2026 12:56 PM

The PGA Tour will hold its annual Houston Open in Texas this weekend, but much of the focus will be on what’s ahead for Augusta, Georgia, where The Masters will be held two weeks later.

There are 30 players in the Texas Children’s Houston Open field who have qualified for The Masters, which will take the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking after this weekend. The winners of the next two PGA Tour events also will qualify for The Masters (if not otherwise exempt).

Heading into the Texas Children’s Houston Open, here are the players ranked between 40th and 65th in the Official World Golf Rankings who have yet to qualify for The Masters — but will have a shot this weekend: Jake Knapp (No. 42), Nicolai Højgaard (No. 47), Pierceson Coody (No. 51), Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 56), Rickie Fowler (No. 61) and Jordan Smith (No. 65).

The field won’t include two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who withdrew Monday with his wife expecting their second child.

Here’s more information about the Texas Children’s Houston Open, including how to watch on NBC and Peacock:

How to watch the Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026

The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+, Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning Thursday, March 26th. Here’s the daily broadcast schedule for streaming and TV:

(All times ET)

Thursday, March 26

  • 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.: ESPN+
  • 3-7 p.m.: Golf Channel

Friday, March 27

  • 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.: ESPN+
  • 3-7 p.m.: Golf Channel

Saturday, March 28

  • 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.: ESPN+
  • 1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel
  • 3-6 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 29

  • 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.: ESPN+
  • 1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel
  • 3-6 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

When and where is the Texas Children’s Houston Open?

The tournament is held March 26-29 on the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. The 18-hole, 7,475-yard course is a par 70.

Who is in the field at the Texas Children’s Houston Open?

There are 135 players competing at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

  • The field includes 18 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including No. 10 Chris Gotterup, defending winner Min Wo Lee and nine-time PGA Tour winner Brooks Koepka.
  • There are four past champions: Adam Scott (2007), Tony Finau (2022), Stephan Jaeger (2024), Min Woo Lee (2025).
  • Scott will be making his 10th Houston Open start but has only one other top 10 in the event (sixth in 2002). He is the only winner in the field of the four traditional Texas tournaments on the PGA Tour: 2008 Byron Nelson, 2010 Valero Texas Open and 2014 Charles Schwab are the others.

Click here for the Texas Children’s Houston Open field.

Is there a cut at the Texas Children’s Houston Open?

The top 65 players and ties through 36 holes qualify for the final two rounds.

What is the Texas Children’s Houston Open purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.9 million. The winner earns $1.782 million and 500 FedExCup points.

Who won the Texas Children’s Houston Open in 2025?

Min Woo Lee shot a 20-under 260 to beat Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to win the Houston Open on March 30, 2025, breaking the tournament record by four shots for the first victory of his PGA Tour career.

PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round

Mar 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Min Woo Lee reacts after winning the Texas Children’s Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Erik Williams-Imagn Images