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Oregon State AD Scott Barnes to retire in August

  
Published March 29, 2026 06:00 PM

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes will retire on Aug. 31 after nearly 10 years in the position, the university announced Thursday.

Following his retirement, Barnes will serve in an advisory role for the department through Aug. 31, 2027.

“While this chapter comes to a close, I look forward to continuing to support Oregon State in an advisory role and remain committed to contributing to its future success,” Barnes said in a statement.

Barnes has been director of intercollegiate athletics for the Beavers since February 2017. His retirement comes as Oregon State and Washington State, the lone remaining members of the Pac-12 after realignment in 2023, prepare to relaunch the conference.

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, Texas State and Gonzaga will join the new Pac-12 to launch in July.

In November, Barnes hired JaMarcus Shephard as the new football coach and more recently named Justin Joyner as the Beavers’ new men’s basketball coach.

“I am very grateful to Scott for his many years of dedication and commitment to Oregon State University, its athletics program and OSU student-athletes,” Oregon State President Jayathi Murthy said. “His leadership and integrity helped guide the Pac-12 and Oregon State University through a very tumultuous time, and the launch of the new Pac-12 Conference this summer will forever be an integral and far-reaching part of his legacy.”

While Barnes had been criticized for a failed NIL management deal, he also had successes, including a $162 million project to renovate Reser Stadium.

Barnes had four years remaining on his contract. Before coming to Oregon State, he had stints as athletic director at Utah State, Pittsburgh and Eastern Washington.

Oregon State will hire a firm to conduct a national search for Barnes’ successor.