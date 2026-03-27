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Sarah Strong has a double-double and defending champ UConn cruises to Elite Eight, beating UNC 63-42
Kaori Sakamoto
Kaori Sakamoto wins 4th figure skating world title in last competition before retiring
WNBA LOgo
Connecticut Sun reach deal to sell to Rockets owner, move team to Houston in 2027

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Harden leads off the Random Draft, Part 1
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Robinson comes off the board in the Random Draft
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Gilgeous-Alexander could help in your DK Pick 6

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Can Marlins progress towards competing in 2026?

March 27, 2026 05:22 PM
The Dan Le Batard show debates how the Miami Marlins can get fans back into the good graces of the Miami fanbase and why 2026 might be the beginning of resurrecting that enthusiasm.

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