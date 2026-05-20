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WNBA: Toronto Tempo at Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Sykes, Marina Mabrey combine for 61 points, and the Tempo beat the Mercury 98-90
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James Wood’s inside-the-park grand slam sparks rally, helps Nationals defeat Mets 9-6
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WNBA: Toronto Tempo at Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Sykes, Marina Mabrey combine for 61 points, and the Tempo beat the Mercury 98-90
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals
James Wood’s inside-the-park grand slam sparks rally, helps Nationals defeat Mets 9-6
PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round
Aaron Rai a surprise major winner only by name as PGA Championship lives up to major reputation

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Knicks erase 22-point deficit to win ECF Game 1
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Lowe Down: Arsenal prove patience pays off
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Where do the Pistons go after losing Game 7?

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Highlights: Mabrey guides Tempo over the Mercury

May 20, 2026 12:57 AM
Marina Mabrey pours in 30 points to help the Tempo get their third win of the season against the Phoenix Mercury.

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