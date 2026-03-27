Kaori Sakamoto wins 4th figure skating world title in last competition before retiring

Kaori Sakamoto became the first women’s singles skater to win a fourth world title since Michelle Kwan, prevailing in the last competition of her career.

Sakamoto, a 25-year-old from Japan, topped both Wednesday’s short program and Friday’s free skate in Prague, Czechia.

She totaled 238.28 points— a personal best and the world’s top score in this Olympic cycle by more than six points. She won by 9.81 over countrywoman Mone Chiba. Belgian Nina Pinzarrone earned bronze, rising from fifth after the short program.

American, Isabeau Levito, the 2024 World silver medalist, placed fourth (8.21 behind Pinzarrone) — after taking 12th in her Olympic debut a month ago.

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Levito was fourth in the short, then had just one significant mistake in the free skate. Her opening triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination was downgraded to a triple-double for under-rotation.

“My consistency (with the combo) was so good, and then the one time I needed it, I wasn’t even thinking enough, and it didn’t happen,” said Levito, who landed the difficult combination in her short program, attempting it for the first time in nearly three years. “So it was very disappointed, because it was something I just wanted to present. So right now, that’s kind of what I’m stuck on. But I feel so strong. I feel in such good shape right now. So it’s very disappointing that I wasn’t able to deliver it, despite how badly I really wanted to.”

Three-time U.S. champion Amber Glenn was in third after the short, seeking her first world medal. She dropped to sixth overall after jumping errors in her free skate.

Though Glenn was the only woman to land a triple Axel in both programs, later in the free she singled a planned triple loop. In the Olympic short program, she doubled a planned triple loop, which took her out of medal contention.

“I just lost focus,” Glenn told Andrea Joyce for NBC Sports. “I did the hard stuff, and I let the easy things kind of get away from me.”

Glenn buried her head in her hands while kneeling on the ice at the end of her program. She said her first thought was “disappointment.”

“I knew that with those major mistakes, that a good score was not something I could achieve,” she said. “That’s not what I’ve been training. Just overall shock.”

The third American, Sarah Everhardt, was 11th in her worlds debut.

She was called up as an alternate to replace Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu, who announced her withdrawal from worlds on March 8. It’s common for Olympic medalists to skip the post-Olympic worlds due to off-ice opportunities.

Sakamoto announced before this season that it would be her last.

She burst on the senior scene as a 17-year-old in the 2017-18 season, becoming at the time the youngest Japanese Olympic figure skater since Shizuka Arakawa in 1998. Arakawa later became the first Japanese skater to win Olympic gold in 2006, ushering in a golden era for the nation that Sakamoto has extended.

Sakamoto won Olympic bronze in 2022, then three consecutive world titles before taking silver at the 2025 Worlds and 2026 Olympics behind Liu.

Worlds finish Saturday with the men’s free skate and free dance, live on Peacock.