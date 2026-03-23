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2026 World Figure Skating Championships: How to watch, schedule, entry lists

  
Published March 23, 2026 07:34 AM

The 2026 World Figure Skating Championships air live on NBC Sports and Peacock from Wednesday through Saturday from Prague, Czechia.

In the last major event of the season, headliners include two-time world champion Ilia Malinin, three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto in the last competition of her career, three-time U.S. champion Amber Glenn and Olympic ice dance gold medalists Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron.

Full entry lists are here: Men | Women | Pairs | Ice Dance

2026 World Figure Skating Championships Schedule

DayEventTimePlatform
WednesdayWomen’s Short6 a.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Short1:15 p.m.Peacock
ThursdayMen’s Short5:45 a.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free1:15 p.m.Peacock
Pairs’ Free3 p.m.USA Network, Peacock
FridayRhythm Dance6 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Short, Women’s Short, Women’s Free1 p.m.USA Network
Women’s Free1 p.m.Peacock
SaturdayMen’s Free7:30 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Free, Free Dance1 p.m.USA Network, Peacock
Free Dance1:30 p.m.Peacock
Highlights8 p.m.NBC, Peacock
SundayExhibition Gala8:30 a.m.Peacock

Malinin, who won 14 competitions in a row from December 2023 through January’s U.S. Championships, looks to rebound from an eighth-place finish at the Olympics.

While Olympic gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan didn’t enter worlds — it’s common for Olympic medalists to skip post-Olympic worlds due to fatigue and/or off-ice opportunities — the field does include Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, the individual silver medalist at the last two Olympics.

Sakamoto, who is about to retire at age 25, can become the first woman to win four world titles since American Michelle Kwan took five between 1996 and 2003.

Glenn, who improved from 13th in the Olympic short program to finish fifth overall in Milan, looks to make it three consecutive worlds with a U.S. women’s medalist after Isabeau Levito’s silver in 2024 and Alysa Liu’s gold in 2025. Liu withdrew from worlds amid her post-Olympic title whirlwind.

Three of the top six pairs’ teams from the Olympics are not entered at worlds, which could open the door for U.S. champion Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov to contend for a medal. Efimova and Mitrofanov were not eligible for the Olympics because Efimova does not have U.S. citizenship, but they can compete at other international competitions like worlds.

In ice dance, the absence of three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates (silver at the Olympics) and Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (fourth at the Olympics) improves the chances for U.S. silver medalists Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik, who were fifth in Milan.

Zingas and Kolesnik, making their worlds debut as a couple, look to make it 11 consecutive worlds with at least one U.S. dance couple on the podium, and 19 of the last 21 dating to 2005.

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