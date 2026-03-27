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Alysa Liu, Taylor Swift share a moment at iHeartRadio Music Awards

  
Published March 27, 2026 08:46 AM

Alysa Liu’s latest post-Olympic gold medal opportunity meant a meeting with Taylor Swift.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Liu presented Swift with the artist’s seventh award of the night, Artist of the Year.

"(Swift) lent her voice and music by narrating a video, introducing me and the other Blade Angels,” Liu said on stage. “I’ve got to say, I think that’s why we won.”

Swift hugged Liu once getting on stage, and they shared a brief conversation.

“She’s so nice, and it was really cool, and her speech was really good,” Liu told The Associated Press afterward. “I was inspired by it.”

Liu also said she’s back on the ice “every now and then” as she prepares for the Stars on Ice skating tour that begins April 3 in Osaka, Japan, before coming to the U.S. later in April.

“I really don’t notice (my fame) unless I go outside without a hat or something,” said Liu, who now has eight million Instagram followers. “I don’t go on Instagram that much, so I don’t see all the chaos, I guess, so I’m actually pretty good.”

Swift and figure skating have intertwined before.

In 2014, Swift and U.S. Olympian Gracie Gold sparked a friendship, which included a group day trip to Santa Catalina Island, just off the California coast. Swift even visited the Stars on Ice cast that spring.

Then in 2019, U.S. Olympian Adam Rippon appeared in Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 13
Alysa Liu’s new reality is a post-Olympic spotlight for a new age for figure skating
Alysa Liu’s coach said of her popularity, “She is just exploding. Even her agents are overwhelmed.”